Employees who go to therapy stay 30% longer on the job

F

Azer therapy can be a positive factor for the increase of permanence in a job, indicates a survey carried out by the emotional health platform Zenklub.

According to data from 3,100 employees collected between January 2020 and May 2022, those who undergo therapy tend to stay 30% longer in companies. Most of the companies evaluated are from the technology sector.

Workers who performed more than four therapy sessions in the period (1,600) stayed at least 363 days at the company. The others remained 278 days. On average, for every four or five sessions completed, job continuity increased by one month.

For Zenklub, the results show that employee mental health care actions bring benefits to the corporate world. Recent company data reveal that companies that invest in this segment have a Corporate Welfare Index (IBC) higher than the national average: 74, compared to 61.7, on a scale from 0 to 100.

Share this article via: