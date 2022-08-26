End of an era? Silvio Santos’ retirement is confirmed by SBT, says website. Understand!

Disclosure, SBT

Silvio Santos’ retirement was made official by SBT. According to TVPop, the new commercial proposal of the “Silvio Santos Program” declares Patricia Abravanel as the official presenter of the attraction. It is worth remembering that she has been ahead of the program since April and even denied that her father would leave the command of Sunday.

According to the document sent by SBT to advertising agencies and obtained by TV Pop, “Patrícia Abravanel takes over the attraction, maintaining the program’s tradition“. The material also describes the presenter as “communicative and humorous”. On the station’s business website, Silvio’s daughter also appears as the titleholder of the attraction.

The document is illustrated with several images of Patrícia, already in the new scenario of the program, which Silvio, the highest paid presenter on Brazilian TV, did not get to know.. The veteran’s image appears only once, on the initial pages of the slides, alongside the words: “A program that overcomes time and follows generations”.

PATRICIA ABRAVANEL SPEAKED ABOUT SILVIO SANTOS’ RETIREMENT AT THE BEGINNING OF THE MONTH

