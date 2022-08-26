Enderson Moreira tests options in another tactical training for Bahia with an eye on the game against Vasco | Bahia

Bahia held another training session, on Thursday afternoon, at CT Evaristo de Macedo, focused on the game with Vasco, a direct confrontation for positions in the G-4 of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The teams face each other this Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Arena Fonte Nova, for round #26.

In the activity, the technician Enderson Moreira performed another tactical training to assemble the team that goes to the field against the carioca club.

1 of 2 Defender Ignacio in training for Bahia — Photo: Publicity/EC Bahia Defender Ignacio in training for Bahia — Photo: Publicity/EC Bahia

The training started with the physical and technical warm-up, led by trainers Gerson Rocha and Vitor Gonçalves. In the activity, while four athletes circled the ball, with the help of a joker, two other players had to intercept the pass.

Afterwards, the squad worked on crosses from the left and right, in addition to exchanging passes in front of the area and kicks from outside, on one of the posts.

In the last activity of the day, Enderson Moreira tested the starting lineup in a technical job. According to the club’s advice, during training, the coach made several changes to the team..

Striker Caio Vidal, who is in the physical transition, did special work in the physical and technical parts.

A probable Bahia team for the match should have: Danilo Fernandes, Marcinho, Ignacio, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Rezende, Mugni, Daniel and Ricardo Goulart (Patrick de Lucca); Alligator and Davo.