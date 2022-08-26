Error in transporting the singer’s body delays wake in SP

The body of singer Marilene, from the country duo As Galvão, is being veiled today, in Paraguaçu Paulista, in the interior of the state of São Paulo, and will be buried tomorrow, in Sapesal, the district where the sisters grew up and began their careers. The artist’s burial had to be postponed to the morning of this Friday (26) due to an error in the transport of the body.

According to the newspaper “TN2” (TV Tem), an affiliate of TV Globo in Bauru and Marília, Marilene’s body was expected to arrive in Paraguaçu Paulista at 1 pm, but a transfer confusion caused the trip to divert to the city paraguaçuin Minas Gerais, and caused a delay of more than four hours in the wake.

“The wake at the Municipality of Paraguaçu Paulista started after five o’clock in the afternoon. The expectation was that the burial would take place today, but a confusion in the transport of Marilene’s body caused the farewell to be delayed by more than four hours. The trip came to be diverted to paraguaçubut in the state of Minas Gerais”, informed reporter Carolina Levorato, from “TN2”.

The artist’s body arrived at the Água Grande Palace (City Hall), in Paraguaçu Paulista, at 5 pm and was open for the farewell of friends, family and Marilene’s fans until 10 pm. Tomorrow, the wake will open at 7 am and burial will be at the Sapezal cemetery, starting at 9 am.

Marilene’s body, from the Galvão sisters, is veiled in Paranaguaçu Paulista Image: Publicity/TV TEM

Singer Marilene Galvão, from the country duo As Galvão, pioneers of the female countryman, died yesterday, at the age of 80, in São Paulo. The information was confirmed by the group’s official fan club. The singer suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and had stopped playing the guitar and singing alongside her sister after 70 years of performing on stage.

“It is with great regret that through this message, we communicate the death, at 2:30 pm in São Paulo, of our sovereign queen Marilene Galvão. Soon we will bring more news. For now, we count on your prayers and support! we believe that our girl has rested, and in a good place she will enjoy her rest”, says the note.

successes

Among the main hits of As Galvão — who used the name Irmãs Galvão for decades and in the 2000s changed their name — are “Carinha de Anjo” and “Beijinho Doce”, which was later successful in a re-recording by Patrícia pillar in the soundtrack of the soap opera “A Favorita” (2008), currently reprized on “Vale a Pena Ver de Novo” (TV Globo).

The sisters ended their activities in 2021 and were the country’s longest-running country duo: 74 years old. It started when the sisters were just 7 and 5 years old. Today, Mary is 83 years old.

Last year, Mary said her sister suffered from Alzheimer’s, getting to the point where she couldn’t remember the lyrics to the songs anymore.

“I love my sister very, very, very much. I will always visit her. A very big love, for everything we went through together, always supporting each other. This love will not end, no. Unfortunately, she doesn’t remember anymore the lyrics, he doesn’t remember anything anymore. It’s very sad”, he said in an interview with youtuber André Piunti, in 2021.

Marilene was, along with her sister, an ambassador for the Brazilian Alzheimer’s Association and performed in hospitals and recovery homes for people dealing with the disease, before her condition got worse.

Career

Although never enriched or given the biggest spotlight, the oldest active female duo in the country told the UOLin 2016, who felt almost nothing in life, apart from the persistent lack of protagonism of women in music.

Today revered by more than a generation, they were a kind of Sandy & Júnior of the 1940s. Encouraged by their father, a music-loving tailor, they started singing tangos and serenades at the age of seven and five, on radio programs in the Paraguaçu Paulista region. .

They worked at Rádio Difusora de Assis (SP) and Cultura de Maringá (PR), before moving with their family to the city of São Paulo in 1952. In the dreamed capital, they had to fight for space in record companies that were not used to the melodies of the countryside. Even more sung by women. The Galvão sisters and Inezita Barroso were exceptions to a restricted universe.

Added to this is the prejudice about their own style, which only changed in the 1980s. According to Galvão, before that, it was common to see sertanejos moving to the city, getting rich, and, when buying a record of the genre , telling the salesman that it was actually a gift for his maid.

Alongside Tonico & Tinoco and other artists from scratch, Galvão have their name engraved in the history of Brazilian popular music. They, who have a memorial maintained by the Municipality of Paraguaçu Paulista, helped to create not only the music, but also what we now know as Sertanejo Day, celebrated annually on May 3.