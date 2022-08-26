ES has 10 confirmed cases of monkeypox; 9 are men

Photo: Getty Images





The Holy Spirit has 10 confirmed cases of monkeypox. The information was released in the weekly bulletin of the Secretary of State for Health (Sesa) this Thursday (25). In all, 166 cases were reported; 94 are still under investigation and 64 were discarded.

In the bulletin, Sesa reports that, of the confirmed cases, 9 are men. Of the 10, 7 had no contact with a person with the disease or suspected. Last week, there were 8 cases.

Vitória has 6 confirmed cases; another 2 are in Guarapari and 2 in Vila Velha.

The symptoms reported to the secretary were:

– Rash;

– Headache (headache);

– sudden fever;

– Asthenia (weakness);

– Back pain;

– Sore throat;

– Adenomegaly (enlarged lymph nodes in the neck).

guidelines

Currently, following technical determinations of the Ministry of Health, suspicious cases are considered to be those who present the aforementioned symptoms and are linked to:

1) history of intimate contact with a stranger and/or casual partner(s), in the last 21 days prior to the onset of signs and symptoms or;

2) have an epidemiological link with confirmed cases of monkeypox in the 21 days prior to the onset of signs and symptoms or;

3) history of travel to an endemic country or country with confirmed cases of monkeypox in the 21 days prior to the onset of symptoms or;

4) have an epidemiological link with people with a history of travel to an endemic country or country with confirmed cases of monkeypox, in the 21 days prior to the onset of signs and symptoms.

If these symptoms appear and when they fit into the bonds defined by the federal agency, the person should look for a Basic Health Unit closer to their residence for care, notification and investigation of the case.