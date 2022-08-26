Eternals Ending Finally Mentioned in Marvel’s New Series

A giant hand in the middle of the ocean? Finally someone noticed!

the new episode of She-Hulk arrived with everything, but as you might imagine, what people are really talking about are the easter eggs, more specifically one that suggests the existence of the Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But beyond that, in the same scene, we also had a reference to the end of Eternals.

The scene in question brings Jennifer Walters, She-Hulk looking for new places to live, but on the website where she is we can also see some news and, in addition to a “man with metal claws in a bar fight”we can also see a reference to the end of Eternals, with an article, apparently explanatory, with the title: “Why is there a giant statue of a man coming out of the sea”.

Humanity probably knows nothing about the Eternals and Celestials, but certainly the people who live in the MCU have several theories about the origin of the “statue” and how it ended up in the middle of the ocean. Check out the image of the scene below, shared by ComicBookMovie:

Now it only remains for fans of Chloe Zhao’s film that this is not the only reference to the team and the events of the film until the release of Eternals 2, which should take a good while since the film was not in the announcement of the new phases of the MCU

Already She-Hulk New episodes premieres every Thursday on Disney+.

