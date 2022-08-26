Europa League: See Group Stage Draw Qualifiers and Pots | europe league

The 32 teams that will compete in the group stage of the Europa League were defined this Thursday, after the last round of the playoffs. The draw of the keys takes place this Friday, at 8:00 am (Brasília time), in Istanbul, Turkey.
Second biggest club competition in the Old Continent, the Europa League will have in its edition this year traditional teams, such as Manchester United, Arsenal, Roma and Lazio. Fenerbahçe, led by Jorge Jesus, are also qualified for the group stage.
Jorge Jesus, coach of Fenerbahçe, which is in the group stage of the Europa League — Photo: Getty Images
The 32 teams qualified in three different ways: some directly, through the classification in their respective leagues, others because they were eliminated in the preliminary stages of the Champions, and others through the playoffs of the Europa League itself.
In addition to them, there is Roma, classified because they won the Conference League last season.
Direct rating: Roma (Champions in the Conference League), Manchester United, Arsenal, Lazio, Braga, Feyenoord, Rennes, Real Sociedad, Betis, Union Berlin, Freiburg and Nantes.
Eliminated in the preliminary rounds of the Champions League: Monaco, Sturm Graz, Union Saint-Gilloise, Midtjylland, Red Star, Dynamo Kiev, Qarabag, PSV, Trabzonspor and Bodo/Glimt
Europa League Playoffs: Fenerbahçe, AEK Larnaca, Ludogorets, HJK, Omonia Nicosia, Malmö, Sheriff, Olympiacos and Ferencváros.
- Pomegranate
- Manchester United
- Arsenal
- Lazio
- Braga
- Red Star
- Kiev dynamo
- Olympiacos
- Feyenoord
- PSV
- Rennes
- Monaco
- Real Sociedad
- Qarabag
- malmo
- Ludogorets
- sheriff
- Betis
- midtjylland
- Bodo/Glimt
- Ferencváros
- Union Berlin
- Freiburg
- Fenerbahce
- nantes
- HJK
- Sturm Graz
- AEK Larnaca
- Omonoia Nicosia
- Zurich
- Union Saint-Gilloise
- trabzonspor
When does the Europa League start?
- Round 1: September 8, 2022
- Round 2: September 15, 2022
- Round 3: October 6, 2022
- Round 4: October 13, 2022
- Round 5: October 27, 2022
- Round 6: November 3, 2022