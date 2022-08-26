‘Even sweet potatoes can be anabolic’, says nutritionist. How so, doctor? – 08/25/2022

Working out is good for the body and mind, but there are a lot of people who want to achieve a better result, gain mass, get strong, muscular and want all of this to happen very quickly. It is in this context that anabolic steroids arise. In the seventh episode of the fourth season of Connection VivaBem, the nutritionist Thiago Volpi clarifies doubts on the subject.

What is anabolic?

Anabolic is any substance that promotes muscle growth. That’s the definition of the word. In that sense, supplements, food, hormones (called anabolic hormones), all of these are anabolic. “If you eat well, eat sweet potatoes and chicken, which will help with muscle growth, then sweet potatoes and chicken are anabolic”, exemplifies the doctor.

And what is a bomb?

Volpi explains that the bomb is to use hormonal anabolic steroids, that is, hormones in very high dosages, above physiological dosages. “It’s the guy or woman who’s going to replace three months of hormones in a week. And they’re going to mix things up, use veterinary hormones.”

The situation is different when the person uses hormonal anabolic steroids in the correct dosage in a replacement. “We are talking about the same substance, but the dosage is what will make the difference between being a hormone replacement or being the use of a bomb”.

How can parents identify if their children are taking anabolic steroids?

There is no way to know, but there are some signs that can make them suspicious. If your daughter joined the gym, gained 6 kg, 8 kg, 10 kg in two months, she is more irritated, if suddenly her personality has changed, acne has appeared on her face, it is likely that he or she is using anabolic steroids at high levels. doses.

The doctor says that teenagers do not need to use hormones to increase muscle mass and that this goal can be achieved with other measures.

He cites some, such as having a correct diet, eating a little more (quality) calories than you spend in order to build muscle mass, making a well-planned supplementation indicated by a nutritionist, nutritionist or personal trainer with nutrition training.

According to the doctor, it is also important to rest, sleep well and understand that all this takes time.

Can anabolic steroid use cause sexual dysfunction?

Yes, because when you use an anabolic, you are inhibiting your own testosterone production. “If you take the anabolic later, your body is not able to produce testosterone. And if you use the anabolic continuously, you atrophy your testicle and become infertile”, explains the doctor.

Can women only gain muscle mass with hormones?

Myth. If she trains and eats right, she gains muscle mass. The point is that some will be easier, others less.

Can Anabolic Steroids Cause Premature Brain Aging?

Yes, there are already studies showing that very high and very low doses of testosterone will cause health problems. When a person uses anabolic steroids in very high dosages, the body becomes more inflamed and when this happens, it ages faster.

“Our body ages when it ignites, oxidizes or glyca – that is, when sugar harms the body. But this speed will be determined by the lifestyle that the person has”, comments Thiago.

“I didn’t even know what I was wearing”

Influencer Juju Salimeni, who also participated in the program, says that she used anabolic steroids without medical advice at age 16 to gain muscle and get bigger, because she was very thin, didn’t like her body and wanted to change.

“I ended up making use of things that I didn’t even know what was really inside the glass, they told me: ‘This is good for you to gain weight, gain muscle'”, he recalls.

Juju says that at age 16, he didn’t have the responsibility and conscience he has today, at 35: “It was very wrong at first. And after about two, three years or so, I had some side effects on the liver.” She also had symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, lack of energy, she didn’t have the strength to train, it was as if her body was tired.

“I’m not going to the gym happy”

Juju also says that, contrary to what it may seem, she doesn’t go to the gym happy: “I’m lazy every day, I’m already fed up, I’ve been doing this for 20 years, but I do it because it’s my goal to keep the body the way I want, is discipline”.

She trains every day and it has become a habit, just like showering and brushing her teeth.

“My life doesn’t exist without the food I eat, my day doesn’t exist without training. I’m fed up, I don’t feel like it, but I do what I have to do, because that’s my goal.”