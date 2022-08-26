Everything we know so far about the death of the actor from Belly for Rent

The death of former actor Bruno Moreira, 31, took many by surprise on June 21. He became known for playing the baby of Clara (Claudia Abreu) ​​and Ana (Cássia Kis) in “Barriga de Aluguel”, on Globo, in the early 90s.

The baby is generated by Clara by artificial insemination. The child is the subject of a legal dispute between the two characters.

But what happened to Bruno?

The Civil Police are still investigating. So far, what is known is that he was killed with a shot to the head during a robbery in the Marechal Hermes neighborhood, in the north of Rio de Janeiro.

Who was responsible?

“The police found that the suspect has criminal records for drug trafficking and that he was active in drug trafficking in communities located in the Honório Gurgel and Coelho Neto neighborhoods.

Despite having identified who was with the delivery backpack, the Civil Police are still searching to locate others involved.

How did the robbery happen?

The former actor was approached by two men on a motorcycle, on the corner of Acapu and Carolina de Assis streets, in Marechal Hermes. One of the robbers wore a food delivery backpack on his back.

What happened to the vehicle?

After shooting, the bandits took the car. Police have already located the vehicle, but it was charred in the Turiaçu region, also in the northern part of Rio de Janeiro.

Celebrities mourned death

The author of the novel Gloria Perez and the actor Humberto Martins, who played João, used social media to mourn Bruno’s murder.

“And this sad news arrives. Assault. Bruno didn’t react, and even then he was shot. Speechless,” wrote Gloria, in an Instagram post.

Humberto Martins commented. “Oh my God. I’ve had this boy in my arms so many times”, he lamented.

Other artists such as Silvia Buarque, Heloísa Périssé, Duda Nagle, Cristiana Oliveira and Luciano, from the duo with Zezé, also reacted with sadness to the news.

Proud to be on TV

Bruno’s mother, Liliana Ferreira Leite, spoke about her son’s death and recalled his participation in the 1990 soap opera, in an interview with “RJTV”, local news on TV Globo.

“The soap opera was one of the good memories. He was proud, I felt that he was proud of having made the soap opera. My son was very much loved, very loved, my son only had love to give”.