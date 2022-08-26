everything you need to know before going to the event

Not long until the return of Rock in Rio! Three years after the last edition, the festival returns to Rio de Janeiro in two weekends. There will be seven days of shows on nine different stages on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th of September at the Olympic Park, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

splash prepared a guide with useful information for you to make the most of the experience of going to Rock in Rio, with information about transportation, food and the experiences available.

This year, the festival brings international names such as Iron Maiden, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Green Day, Coldplay and Dua Lipa, as well as Brazilian artists such as Ivete Sangalo, Djavan, Capital Inicial, CPM 22, IZA, Alok, Luísa Sonza and Ludmilla. Times are available on the official website.

The festival also provides an application in which you can create alerts so you don’t forget the show times you want to access.

How to get to and from the festival?

The festival basically offers two transport options. The first is the Rock Express, which will use the BRT lanes to connect the subway to Rock in Rio.

Buses will depart from Jardim Oceânico and Alvorada terminals to the Olímpico Terminal and will run between 12:00 and 5:00. The ticket costs BRL 22 and must be shown in the form of a QR Code on round trip departures. So, take a portable charger so your cell phone battery doesn’t run out.

It is also worth noting that the subway ticket must be purchased separately and the stations will be open 24 hours for festival goers.

The second option is more comfortable and expensive: First Class service. The buses will leave from various boarding points in Rio de Janeiro, in addition to the cities of Niterói and Petrópolis, and will have an exclusive entrance to the City of Rock.

The round-trip ticket costs R$ 125 and can be purchased through the website. Departure time and boarding location are chosen at the time of purchase. The return trip has no scheduled time and buses leave according to the capacity.

It is recommended to use public transport, buy tickets in advance and leave the car at home, as only accredited vehicles will be able to access the region. This goes for taxis and app cars, which also suffer from traffic and high demand, which can make leaving the festival a headache.

Tickets and timetables

Unlike previous editions, Rock in Rio 2022 does not have a physical ticket, nor the famous wristbands. This time, the festival offers entry only through a digital ticket, which can now be downloaded from the Ingresso.com website. To download the ticket, you must use the cell phone that you will use on the day of the festival.

Please note that there are no more tickets for sale. In early August, the festival made an extraordinary batch available, but tickets sold out quickly, as happened in April when the festival opened for official sale. The first day to sell out was 4/9, which features Justin Bieber as the headliner.

The event will open to the public at 2pm. The last show on Palco Mundo starts at 0:10 am, but alternative stage attractions must play until 3 am. Entry to the site is allowed until 1 am.

Can I take food?

You can beat that hunger between one show and another, after all, there are many hours of festival. And a question is often common: can I bring my own food? The answer is yes, but be careful with the rules.

According to the organization, each person can take up to five closed packages such as industrialized products. So, it’s worth taking that cookie of your choice.

If you prefer healthier options, you can take sliced ​​berries or sandwiches and put them in a transparent, non-rigid zip lock package. But be careful not to go over the five-item limit.

Within the City of Rock, there are options for you to buy food too, including Gourmert Square. There you will find restaurants from different segments that will meet the varied tastes of festival goers.

At Espaço Favela, which will bring artists from the periphery, there will also be gastronomy. In partnership with Sebrae Rio, 21 entrepreneurs from 18 communities in Rio will sell their dishes.

What can’t I take?

In addition to plastic pots, the festival also does not allow any type of bottle to be taken. The exception is plastic bottles for water consumption, as long as they don’t have a lid.

The event starts early and lasts for many hours, so it is recommended to keep your hydration up to date. Throughout the City of Rock, drinking fountains will be available.

Glass, plastic or metal objects, including perfumes, cosmetics, deodorants and toothpaste or toothbrush, are also on the banned list. So, be careful before leaving home.

If the weather is bad during the festival, don’t bring umbrellas and prefer raincoats. That way, no one runs the risk of getting hurt, or disturbing the vision of those behind.

Also, if tiredness hits, you can’t resort to beach chairs or stools. They are also part of the disallowed items. An alternative is to take sarongs to sit on the floor and rest for a few moments.

Skateboards, bicycles or any type of motor vehicle are also on the list of prohibited items, as well as styrofoam, cooler or any type of storage utensil and stick for taking selfies.

Experiences

Rock in Rio toys have already become a hallmark of the festival. This year, there is still a novelty: the Discovery, a toy that lifts 40 passengers in clockwise and counterclockwise circular movements, on two axes, reaching a total height of 20 meters.

As in the other editions, the Ferris Wheel, Zipline, Megadrop and Roller Coaster attractions will be back. In the official app, you can book your time to go to the rides, as well as follow the status of the appointment. Access will be made through a QR code.

The NAVE arena, a co-creation between Natura and Rock in Rio that assembles a contemporary Amazon, is also back.

Age rating

Children and teenagers under 16 can only enter accompanied by their parents or legal guardians, who must sign the disclaimer available on the Rock in Rio Brasil 2022 shopping site, or register at the Information Point and remain at the festival site while the minor is present.

By guidance from the Public Ministry, children under 5 years old must not stay at the event after 10 pm even if they are accompanied by their guardians.

Non-compliance is subject to the application of appropriate measures by the authorities. The organization recommends that attendees must carry official photo identification documentation.

*This text will be updated until the eve of the festival with new information