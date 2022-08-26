Ex-businessman of the group ‘Os Hawaianos’ files a police report after alleged death threat; video | Rio de Janeiro

The entrepreneur Vagner Oliveira Gomes a former partner of the group ‘Os Hawaianos’, sought out the 32nd Police Station (Taquara) last Wednesday (24) to file a police report and denounce an alleged death threat by people linked to funk singers. The Civil Police confirmed to g1 that it is investigating the case.

Second Joabs Nephewthe lawyer responsible for Vagner’s defense, the threat emerged after the decision of the Rio Court of Justice that ordered the Hawaiians to pay R$ 4.5 million to the group’s former businessmen, for breach of contract.

In a video that g1 had access to, it is possible to see Diogo Silva de OliveiraDioguinho, one of the members of the group, stating that he will not comply with the court’s determination and that the former businessman would not be entitled to the stipulated amount.

“We are not going to give R$ 5 million to anyone. My money is for my children. A lot of fights. Vagner doesn’t have any fights in the Hawaiians to be clear, there you guys”, said Dioguinho.

At the end of the recording, a man says: “This Vagner sucks. Go kill him in the favela”.

According to Joabs Sobrinho, this man would be Gilberto Minileskbrother of Gugu, another artist of the group.

“The member of “Os Hawaianos” Dioguinho, dissatisfied with the judgment of the 6th Civil Court of the Judicial District of Jacarepaguá, made a video with Gilberto threatening the ex-businessman with death, saying that “he will die in the favela”. For this reason, Vagner went to the police station and made the report to determine the responsibility of the perpetrators. Given that, if they want to claim any right, it needs to be in court and not that way”, commented the lawyer.

In the police report registered at the police station, Vagner informs that he received the video through a messaging application group and that it was instructed to leave the place where you live, in Cidade de Deus, in the West Zone of Rio. In the document, Vagner says that fear for your life and for the lives of family members who live there.

The g1 team contacted the current managers of the ‘Os Hawaianos’ group, but until the last update of this report there was no response.

The Court of Justice in Rio determined, on August 12, that the members of Os Hawaianos pay approximately BRL 4.5 million to ex-managers of the funk group.

The Hawaiians own the hit “Unroll, beat and play rogue“, which has almost 100 million views on the official clip.

The decision considers that the funkeiros broke, at the end of last year, an exclusivity contract signed with validity until 2031 to make a new agreement with the GR6 Group.

The judge’s decision Andreia Florencio Bertofrom the 6th Civil Court of Jacarepaguá.

The magistrate determined that Julio Cesar Minilesk Ferreirathe Gugu; Diogo Silva de OliveiraDioguinho; Ewerton Luiz da Silva Chagasthe Tonzão and Lourivla da Conceição AbelDJ Abel make the payment to the former producers within three days, with the deadline starting from the notification of the decision.

The Court also determined the payment of R$ 450 thousand (10% of the total amount) in legal fees.

The members of the group signed the agreement with businessmen Edmar Pereira da Silva and Vagner Oliveira Gomes representing the brand “Bonde dos Hawaianos”.

When they wanted to change the agency to Grupo GR6, they signed the documents with the brand “Os Hawaianos”, which is in the name of one of the members of the group.

However, according to the court decision, the change made by the funkers did not cancel the validity of the exclusivity contract and the fine must be paid. Defendants can also file a stay of execution to defend themselves – the legal device serves as a challenge to the initial decision.

On the other side of the legal fight are Edmar and Vagner, who charge the amount in court based on a fine provided for in the contract.

The agreement signed in June 2021 included in the text that in the event of the dissolution of the company that formed the Hawaianos Bonde with the entrepreneurs, the amount to be paid was R$ 5 million.

Edmar says that the problems started when the concert fees started to get higher. The funkers then broke the agreement unilaterally.

“We tried to call the boys several times, but we were not answered. They blocked Vagner (another partner) from all types of contact and published on social networks that they signed a contract with the other producer”, reports Edmar.

Over the past year, several videos were made by the members stating that Vagner had the exclusive right to manage the group. The testimonies were included in the petition filed with the Court.

The ex-businessmen’s lawyer, Joabs Sobrinho, told g1 that when he looked for Ewerton Luiz da Silva Chagas, aka “Tonzão”, for an extrajudicial settlement, he had his proposal rejected: “He considered that the contract was no longer valid. we filed the suit and even with the suit they don’t want the agreement. The next step is the attachment and blocking provided for by law”.