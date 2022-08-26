Facebook fined in Brazil for leaking data

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Last Tuesday (23), a notification was published in the Official Gazette (DOU) where the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), an agency linked to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, fined Facebook in the amount of R$ 6. .6 million for leaking Brazilian user data.

However, the company can have the fine reduced by up to 25% if it decides not to appeal the decision.

data leak

According to Senacon, in 2018, data from users of the social network was passed to Cambridge Analytica, a British Political Marketing consultancy. Company that had been hired for the election campaign of former US President Donald Trump.

The agency states that, “it is estimated that, at the time, the data of more than 87 million people around the world, including 443 thousand Brazilians, have been shared to receive content related to Trump”.

Also in 2018, the Senacon investigation concluded that illegal data sharing took place through the installation of ‘This Is Your Digital Life’, a personality testing platform.

Decision

“For presenting failures to inform about the privacy settings, Senacon understood that Facebook committed abusive practice with users and, therefore, imposed a fine of R$ 6.6 million”.

However, in July 2022, Senacon itself overturned the conviction to ensure Facebook’s full defense.

However, according to the Secretariat, the organization continued to state that there were no indications that Brazilian data had been passed on to Cambridge Analytica. Thus, there was no basis for talking about misuse or improper exposure of this data.

“The allegations were not accepted by Senacon, which again established the fine of R$ 6.6 million”, he said in a note.

Finally, the amount of the fine will be directed to the Fund for the Defense of Diffuse Rights.

CNN Brasil reached out to Facebook, which said it would not comment on the matter.

