Facebook said it mistakenly restricted a post about abortion pills in the US

Facebook’s parent company Meta says it recently mistakenly removed a post by the company Planned Parenthood of Michigan that included information on where to get abortion medication.

“A medical abortion is a non-surgical option for terminating a pregnancy in the first trimester. Approved by the FDA for use up to about 10 weeks of pregnancy, these drugs are highly effective with little risk of serious side effects,” said the post, which contained a link to a website with a list of providers, according to a publication by the FDA. The Verge

An alert shared by Planned Parenthood of Michigan spokeswoman Ashlea Phenicie said the post was restricted for violating Facebook’s guidelines. “The Community Standards apply to the world and help keep Facebook safe and welcoming for everyone,” the notification said.

Abortion is legal in Michigan. The removal came after Meta in June admitted to “incorrect” moderating posts about abortion pills. In the days after the decision of the United States Supreme Court, which on June 24th overturned the decision of the case Roe v. Wade, which set precedents for abortion to become illegal in several American states.

According to a post on Vice’s tech page, Motherboard, the company was flagging posts that said “abortion can be mailed.” Per Community Meta Standards, content that discusses the accessibility of prescription drugs is allowed on Facebook, but users cannot use the platform to buy, sell, trade, gift, order, or donate pharmaceuticals.

Understand the abortion ban in the US

The revocation of the decision in Roe v. Wade returned the power to the states to legislate on abortions. As a result, thirteen states already had the so-called “trigger laws”, which would take effect as soon as the revocation took place. Another thirteen have bills that must be passed to prohibit access to abortion. Previously, across the US, women were empowered to terminate a pregnancy until the first trimester.