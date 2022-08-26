Fake motoboy scam, card exchange, Whatsapp and fake link: Febraban explains and gives tips on how to avoid it | Economy

Many Brazilians have a cell phone in their hands and a bank on their cell phone. With an eye on this digitalization, criminals have created several scams that involve not only bank accounts, but also delivery apps, Whatsapp and fake links.

To warn about them, Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) created a list explaining how seven of the most famous ones work and giving tips on how to avoid them.

See below the tips from Febraban:

How it is: The scam begins when the customer receives a call from the scammer posing as a bank employee, saying that the card was fraudulent. The fake employee asks for the password and asks that the card be cut, but that the chip not be damaged. Then he says that the card will be picked up at the customer’s home. The other scammer appears where the victim is and withdraws the card. Even with the card cut, the chip is intact and fraudsters can use it to make transactions and steal the victim’s money.

How to avoid: Stay tuned! Banks never ask for the card back or send cardholders to your house to collect it. If you receive this type of call or visit, do not give anything to anyone and immediately call your bank, preferably from a cell phone, to see if there is a problem with your account.

Fake Call Center Scam

How it is: The fraudster contacts the victim posing as a fake employee of the bank or company with which the victim has an active relationship. It informs you that your account has been hacked, cloned or some other problem and from there it asks for the victim’s personal and financial details. And he even asks her to call the central bank, at the number that appears on the back of her card, but the fraudster remains on the line to simulate the service of the central and ask for the data of her account, her cards and, mainly, the your password when you enter it.

How to avoid: If you receive this type of contact, be suspicious at the time. Hang up and contact the institution through official channels, preferably using your cell phone or mobile apps, to find out if something really happened to your account. The bank never calls the customer asking for a password or card number and also never calls to ask for a transfer or any type of payment.

How it is: Scammers discover the cell phone number and name of the victim whose WhatsApp account they intend to clone. With this information in hand, criminals try to register the victim’s WhatsApp on their devices. To complete the operation, you must enter the security code that the application sends by SMS whenever it is installed on a new device.

Fraudsters send a message via WhatsApp pretending to be from the Customer Service of the sales website or the company where the victim has an account. They request the security code, which has already been sent by SMS by the application, claiming that it is an update, maintenance or registration confirmation. With the code, the crooks can replicate the WhatsApp account on another cell phone, have access to the entire history of conversations and contacts. From there, criminals send messages to contacts, impersonating the person, asking to borrow money.

Be wary of people asking for money or your data through messaging apps. Usually scammers appeal to some false urgency and ask for deposits and transfers via Pix to third-party accounts or to pay some bill.

How to avoid: First, protect your WhatsApp from intrusion and cloning. In the app settings, click on “Account”, then “Two-Step Verification” and enable this security functionality with a password. You decrease the chance of scammers stealing your number. And in the privacy settings, make your profile picture public only for your contacts, so no one uses it for scams. Never share the security code. And if you receive messages from relatives or acquaintances asking to borrow money, confirm the identity of the person on the other side.

Card exchange scam

How it is: Scammers who work as sellers pay attention when you enter your password at the vending machine and then change the card when you return it. With your card and password, you make purchases using your money. The same can happen with strangers offering help at the ATM. They take advantage of your difficulty at the electronic terminal to quickly take your card and then return one that is not yours, while spying on your password.

How to avoid: Always pay attention when shopping. Make sure your name is printed on the returned card and, if possible, swipe the card yourself instead of handing it to someone else. At ATMs, look for properly uniformed bank employees, do not accept help from strangers.

How it is: A scam in which very attractive offers usually arrive via email or social networks as bait for users to inform their data such as CPF number, account, cards and passwords. These messages can also install viruses and apps that steal your data through malicious links, allowing scammers to access all of your accounts.

How to avoid: Be wary of messages you didn’t ask for or approve of, and offers where the discount is too tempting. Pay attention to the sender’s email, large companies do not use private accounts such as @gmail, @hotmail or @terra and public entities always use @gov.br or @org.br. In case of links, check if the page address corresponds to the correct one. When in doubt, do not click.

How it is: Scammers create fake auction sites, advertising all kinds of products at prices well below the market. Then they ask for transfers, deposits and even money via Pix to secure the purchase. They usually appeal to the urgency of closing the deal, saying that you might miss out on discounts. But they never deliver the goods paid for. In addition, fraudsters can take advantage of stealing important information such as social security numbers and account numbers from victims.

How to avoid: Always research the auction company on complaint websites and check the auctioneer’s CNPJ. Never make financial transactions on websites that do not have the security padlock in the browser and digital certificates for transactions, nor make transfers to the accounts of individuals.

fake loan scam

How it is: Criminal organizations impersonate fake financial institutions and offer loans with very advantageous conditions for the consumer. The gangs advertise on internet sites and offer credit, with very attractive conditions, including promising easy release of money to negative consumers. When the interested party fills in the registration on these fraudulent sites, the crooks get in touch and ask him to sign a supposed contract, but, without the user realizing it, they put clauses imposing fines, in case of withdrawal. For the false loan to be released, the crooks ask for the payment of fees and taxes and say that the practice is normal.