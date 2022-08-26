Fed, Jackson Hole, National Treasury Auctions: What Moves Interest Now and How Does It Affect Fixed Income?

The signal given by the Central Bank at the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), that the Selic rate should remain at 13.75% per year for longer, caused a turnaround in the interest rate curve and caused rates to plummet in the last month.

Recent external movements, however, have operated in the opposite direction in recent days, leading to adjustments in interest rates, which have risen again. Among the factors that boosted the recent rise are the perception of financial agents that the Federal Reserve (Fed, American central bank) will have to adopt a tougher posture to contain inflation in the country, raising interest rates by 0.75 percentage point in the its monetary policy meeting scheduled for September.

This Thursday (25), for example, the market saw a 62.5% chance that the Fed would make a more aggressive increase – by 0.75 percentage point – in US interest rates, against 37.5% of bets on a up 0.50 point, according to the CME Group. A week ago, the scenario was the opposite: more than half of analysts saw a 0.50 point rise as the most likely.

American monetary policy interferes with interest rate movements in Brazil. If interest rates rise more than expected in the United States, US government bond returns (treasuries) also advance, says Lucas Queiroz, fixed income strategist for individuals at Itaú BBA.

The trend, says Queiroz, is that this encourages a greater flow of investments into American public fixed income and harms the flows to Brazilian public bonds, which can lead the rates of papers traded in the Direct Treasury, for example, to rise more to attract investors.

“An increase in interest rates in the United States should provide an advance for the dollar against the real and an increase in rates in Brazil”, defends the strategist.

Luiz Eduardo Portella, partner and manager of Novus Capital, follows the same line and is especially concerned about the rise in US paper yields (treasury) of ten years, which closed at 3.109% on Wednesday (24). “If the bond starts to move towards 3.5% per year, this could contaminate the yield curve in Brazil”, he observes.

The Jackson Hole Effect

In view of the bets on a greater increase in American interest rates, the beginning of the Jackson Hole symposium – an event that brings together, starting this Thursday (25th), monetary authorities from all over the world, was also highlighted on the agenda. The most awaited speech is that of Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, on Friday (26), in which he may signal the next steps in US monetary policy.

Powell’s statement will be especially important because the speeches of monetary authority officials have not been very clear about the direction – sometimes pointing to a tougher tightening, sometimes to a less aggressive adjustment, in the opinion of experts heard by the InfoMoney.

Queiroz, from Itaú BBA, assesses that the Fed has generated volatility in the markets by adopting “erratic communication”. “Discourse is dovish [menos inclinado ao aperto monetário]but the tuning is rough, with highs of 75 bps [0,75 ponto percentual]”, it says. “The Fed has been a source of instability. He should continue with his role, which is to guide the markets. So the speech must now be tough in Jackson Hole, because the inflation target is 2%”.

Novus’s Portella, on the other hand, believes Powell is likely to adopt an ambiguous speech before seeing the next inflation data. “We have seen data showing that business expectations are deteriorating, while real activity figures, such as retail sales, are strong. The Fed should wait for other inflation indices,” she says.

What about inflation in Brazil?

Market agents are more focused on the situation in the United States than in Brazil itself to estimate where local interest rates are going because the short-term inflation indices in the country have become “supporters”, according to Queiroz, from Itaú BBA.

“They lost a bit of relevance from the moment the Central Bank showed itself to be more attentive to the long term, with a focus on [das decisões de política monetária] in the first quarter of 2024, than in the short term”, he observes.

In the minutes of the last meeting of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), when it raised the Selic rate to 13.75% per year, the authority said that it chose to “emphasize 12-month inflation in the first quarter of 2024.” ”. In the justification, he said that adopting this relevant horizon would tend to smooth the effects resulting from short-term tax changes.

The release of the Broad National Consumer Price Index -15 (IPCA-15) yesterday, with a deflation of 0.73% in August, above expectations, does not seem to have changed the prevailing view among financial agents, that the BC already ended the cycle of high interest rates.

Currently, the market estimates that there is a 78% chance of maintaining the Selic at 13.75% at the September meeting, against 17% of bets on an increase of 0.25 point, according to Copom option contracts traded on B3 yesterday.

Although some IPCA-15 data came in worse than expected, especially food at home, Itaú analysts defended that some items such as milk should register relief at the margin in the coming months, which should contribute to a deflation of this group from now on. forward.

In addition, the expectation is that the prices of industrial goods, which surprised upwards this month, will decelerate significantly in the next measurements, as pointed out by professionals.

“The data is consistent with our reading of gradual disinflation over the next few months. Our projection for the IPCA remains at 7% for this year”, highlighted the Itaú specialists in a report.

In addition to external movements, another factor that helped push the yield curve upwards in recent days was the increase in demand for government bonds at National Treasury auctions.

The retreat – albeit artificial in inflation – and the signal that the Central Bank ended (or is about to end) the Selic high cycle even helped to slightly change the profile of auction participants, with the return of foreigners.

In practice, public bond auctions carried out by the National Treasury represent an important source of public debt financing.

Only institutions that are registered in the Settlement and Custody System (Selic) can participate in them. Whoever acquires government-issued debt securities is lending money to finance the public machine and receiving interest as a form of reward for this loan.

Queiroz, from Itaú BBA, says that Brazil has high interest rates, commodity prices have risen a little, but are still much lower than at the beginning of the year, and the dollar has been falling against the real, which tends to generate lower inflationary pressures in the short term.

In his view, in view of this scenario, foreign investors see a window of opportunity to allocate to fixed rate bonds in the country, since in Brazil the discussion is already starting to be about when interest rates will begin to decline – unlike other developed economies, that started the monetary tightening much later.

“Foreigners are coming in search of the real rate, which remains attractive in the country. For him, the electoral scenario is a little to the side and the focus is really on rates”, says Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Asset.

Last week, for example, the National Treasury recorded the best auction of the year. The trading volume of fixed rate securities reached R$ 16.2 billion – an amount that was fully accepted by the market and that highlighted the downward movement in interest rates negotiated for the fifth consecutive week.

Although demand at auctions remains strong, the National Treasury tends to reduce supply in the coming days, because of the rise in yields offered by bonds from other countries, such as the United States, ponders Portella, from Novus. “The Treasury is taking the opportunity to capture, because the window is good for issuing. The country will enter an election period soon,” she says.

In practice, the last auctions have been rollover auctions, that is, the National Treasury’s objective is to exchange bonds with shorter maturities for longer assets of the same index. This is especially true when there are many maturities concentrated in the short term.

The Novus manager recalls that, at the beginning of last week, inflation-linked bonds expired in 2022 (NTN-B 2022). In the coming days, floating-rate securities linked to the Selic (LFTs) and fixed-rate securities (LTN) will mature in October.

In addition to the greater presence of foreigners in the auctions, foreign investors have returned to allocating capital on the Brazilian stock exchange. According to B3, the net inflow of foreign investments in the secondary market totaled R$ 17.6 billion in August, until last Monday (22). In the year, the positive balance reached R$ 71.3 billion.

“All care is little”

Although foreign investors are returning to invest here and bets are concentrated on a scenario of maintenance of the Selic at the September meeting, the moment is cautious and investors should privilege the allocation in floating rate assets pegged to the Selic or CDI (fixed income reference rate), suggests Queiroz, from Itaú BBA.

“We have a large allocation in post-fixed. Nobody can hit the timing [melhor momento] everything”, he says. “Election periods tend to have volatility and we need to have liquidity to take advantage of bargains”.

Currently, in the house’s recommended portfolio of public securities, 60% of the allocation is in the Selic 2025 Treasury, followed by a 15% position in IPCA+ 2026 Treasury, in addition to 10% in IPCA+2035 Treasury and 2025 Prefixed Treasury. the house suggests a 5% exposure to the 2029 Prefixed Treasury. “We are still navigating with low visibility, there is little need to be careful at this moment”, observes Queiroz.

