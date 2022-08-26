Felipe Neto says he spent R$1,080 on World Cup stickers and completes album in one night | Rio de Janeiro

Youtuber Felipe Neto announced this Thursday (25th) that he managed to complete the album after buying 270 packs of stickers. During the live he did on Wednesday night (24) he said he spent R$ 1,080 on the stickers.

The influencer said on Twitter that he thought the two stickers needed to complete the album didn’t come in the packages, but they were in the “repeat cake”.

In the post he celebrated: “My God in heaven we completed in 1 sitting!!!”

The Qatar World Cup sticker album has become a fever among collectors who compete on social networks for rare stickers that cost up to R$9,000, such as the golden Legends-type sticker of the player Neymar.

1 of 1 Felipe Neto and the rare Neymar figurine that came in the 270 packages he bought — Photo: Reproduction Felipe Neto and the rare Neymar figurine that came in the 270 packages he bought — Photo: Reproduction

Launch with more expensive figurines

The 2022 World Cup album went on sale on Friday (19). It is more expensive and costs R$12 in its traditional version or R$44.90 in the hardcover version.

In all, the Qatar Cup album has 670 stickers. The package costs twice as much as that charged for the same product at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The high price scared consumers and became a joke on the internet since the announcement of the launch of the products. Internet collectors still complain about the prices of the stickers, but many celebrate the arrival of the album. Others started a campaign to encourage the exchange of stickers.

The price of the sticker pack and the value of the album has shown continuous growth since the 2006 World Cup. See the price variation below:

Sticker pack price:

2006 – BRL 0.60

2010 – BRL 0.75

2014 – BRL 1.00

2018 – BRL 2.00

2022 – BRL 4.00

After the release, collectors began to publish the most disputed figurines on the internet. With a suggested price of up to BRL 9,000 on a website for buying and selling on the internet, the golden Legends-type figurine of Neymar, a former Santos player who currently plays for PSG (France), has become a kind of “Holy Grail” for the album’s collectors.

Among the sellers of a traditional stronghold of trading cards in the neighborhood of Gonzaga, in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, the order is to wait to negotiate such an important “asset” for values ​​that are attractive. The reason for so much interest: it is speculated that a golden Legend would be obtained every 1,900 packs.

A young collector from Belo Horizonte managed to find a rare Neymar figurine and announced: “I’m not going to sell it, he’s my idol”, said Miguel Santos, 10, who found the chrome on the same day he received the album as a gift from his father. .

It was only the next day, when he went to show the album to his schoolmates, that Miguel discovered that he had glued one of the most coveted figurines. Friends told him that Neymar’s chrome was rare and even cost R$9,000 on some sites – it is speculated that a golden Legend, like the Brazilian ace’s, is obtained every 1,900 packages.

This Thursday, a student from Mato Grosso do Sul found Neymar’s rare figurine and fans offered him a watch and even a litter of dogs in exchange.

In an interview with g1, Bernardo Roncatti, 21, said that even without disclosing the sale of the figurine, collectors got in touch trying to negotiate the value for it. Offers range from coins to puppies.

“I haven’t even offered it on the internet yet and some people have already looked for me to buy the figurine. One woman said that her son wanted it very much and offered me three things: a watch, coins or a litter of purebred dogs,” she said.