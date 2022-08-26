FGTS Anniversary Withdrawal: Make the portability and receive part of your balance in September

O birthday loot is a form of withdrawal from the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) that releases part of the available balance in the employee’s fund accounts every year in the month of his/her birthday.

Since it was released, the modality has been widely accepted by workers who prefer to receive a portion of their FGTS every year. If you are interested, see how to join the birthday withdrawal below.

How to join the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

If you want to join the withdrawal method of FGTSfollow the steps below:

Access the FGTS application; Inform your login and password, if you are already registered; Click on the “Birthday Withdrawal” option; Then tap on “Anniversary Cash Out Mode; Once this is done, click on “Opt for the birthday withdrawal”; A term will be generated for the user to proceed with the operation; Once the procedures are carried out, the system will effect the change of modality.

The first installment of the birthday withdrawal falls in the same year for those who sign up until the last business day of the month of their birthday. Exchanges after the anniversary month guarantee receipt of the installment from the following year.

In addition, those who adhere to the modality are unable to carry out the withdrawal of the FGTS, even if they are fired without just cause. However, the termination fine of 40% of the amount calculated in the employment contract is still released.

FGTS birthday withdrawal calendar

Workers have a period of three months to carry out the birthday withdrawal. In short, it counts from the first business day of the month of release. See the calendar:

January birthdays: from January 3 to March 31;

February birthdays: from February 1st to April 29th;

March birthdays: from March 1st to May 31st;

April birthdays: from April 1st to June 30th;

May birthdays: from May 2nd to July 29th;

June birthdays: from June 1st to August 31st;

July birthdays: from July 1st to September 30th;

August Birthdays: from August 1st to October 28th;

September Birthdays: from September 1st to November 30th;

October Birthdays: from October 3 to December 30;

November birthdays: from November 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023;

December Birthdays: From December 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023.

How to check your FGTS balance

The worker can consult his FGTS in several ways. So, take a look at each of them below:

By SMS

As one of the most practical ways to consult the FGTS, workers can opt for receiving text messages (SMS) when there is any movement in their accounts in the Guarantee Fund. by correspondence Another way to receive the FGTS statement is at your own home. The worker can access the information every two months, just inform the full address on the agency’s website, at a Caixa branch or by phone 0800 726 01 01. On the website or app Finally, it is possible to consult the FGTS statement through the Caixa website or through the FGTS application. Through the website, the worker must inform the NIS (PIS/Pasep) or the Citizen Password. The query through the application is also simple, however, it is necessary to download it.