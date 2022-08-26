Fiat Fastback has interior revealed in video: SUV arrives soon

Fiat has published a video showing the interior of the new Fastback SUV. Until now, the manufacturer had only revealed the exterior of the vehicle, through photos. The model, which will be positioned above the Pulse, will hit the market on September 14th.

The video is very short: it is only 22 seconds long. However, it still reveals some equipment and details of the Fiat Fastback’s interior. Attention is drawn to the adoption of an electronic handbrake, which replaces the traditional lever system. It is positioned on a tall console, with cup holders and integrated armrest: apparently, this item will be exclusive to the model. Watch:

The SUV also has instruments gathered on a digital screen: apparently, it’s the same piece that equips the top-of-the-line versions of the Pulse, with 7 inches. The multimedia center also seems to have been inherited from the Pulse, with 10.1 inches.

Incidentally, the panel appears to be exactly the same as the Pulse, as well as the door linings and the steering wheel. However, the Fiat Fastback has exclusive finishing patterns on the interior, with light-toned leather upholstery on the seats, which also display more pronounced reliefs. Other equipment on board are the digital air conditioning and the start-stop system.

It is worth remembering that the Fastback is a derivative of the Fiat Pulse: both share several body parts, such as fenders, hood and front doors. The new SUV, however, is longer, thanks to the lengthening of the rear overhang. Therefore, it will have a larger trunk, although no technical information has been revealed so far.

Regarding the Pulse, the Fiat Fastback displays an exclusive front grille and bumper In addition to the sharp drop of the glass, the rear draws attention due to the sharp taillights

Fiat Fastback engine

To compete at a slightly higher level than the Pulse, the Fiat Fastback should not offer a naturally aspirated 1.3-liter engine, nor a manual transmission. The SUV will hit the market only with a 1.0-litre turbo, capable of developing up to 130hp of power and 20.4kgfm of torque, always associated with a CVT-type automatic gearbox with seven simulated gears. Consumption data has already been revealed.

It is worth remembering that Fiat has already presented the Abarth version of the Pulse, which has a 1.3 turbo engine with up to 185hp and torque of 27.5kgfm. This mechanic is expected to make its way to the Fastback, but it is still unclear whether it will also have such a sporty option.