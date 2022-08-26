Fiat Fastback to have 3 versions at launch and trunk will surprise

After we know the external images and last Wednesday (24) the first details of the interior of the Fiat Fastbackas the model launch approaches, the AUTO managed to find out new information about the novelty.

According to sources, the SUV coupe will be launched on September 14 with a portfolio of three versions.

The catalogs with 1.0 turbo engines will be the Audace (entry) and Impetus (intermediate).

Fiat is expected to offer the same optional style package (Pack Design) present in the Pulse range for the entry-level version of the Fastback.

It is interesting to point out that the Fiat SUV will take great care in the level of safety, since all versions will have the driver assistant package (ADAS) as standard. We still don’t know, however, which features are covered.

Just as a reference, on the Fiat Toro the ADAS package integrates collision alert with autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assistant and automatic high beam switching.

The most expensive configuration of the Fiat Fastback at the time of launch will be the Limited Edition by Abarth, which will feature the 1.3 turbo engine under the hood. In Stellantis models with the engine in question, it delivers up to 185 hp and 27.5 kgfm of torque, numbers that must be shared by the top-of-the-line Fastback.

Fastback spotted in what should be the Limited Edition by Abarth version Image: @fiatfastback/Instagram reproduction

It is important to point out that the catalog is not yet the Fastback Abarth itself, an option that will be launched at a later stage, perhaps only over the next year. The configuration with a sporting vocation will follow in the footsteps of the Pulse Abarth and will have a greater preparation in the systems of steering, suspension, among others.

Finally, a point that should surprise the Fastback will be the capacity of the trunk.

Surpassing even some sedans, the SUV will offer a compartment with 591 liters of capacity, taking into account that Fiat adopts the standard of liquid measurement.

Anyway, this is a volumetric capacity much higher than the 525 liters of a Fiat Cronos or the 393 liters of the trunk of a Chevrolet Tracker, for example.

Therefore, the Fiat Fastback should meet the conditions to emerge as a highly competitive alternative to compact SUVs, a segment that should guide the pricing of the Fastback.