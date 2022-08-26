Fighting cancer, Susana Naspolini appears with a shaved head for the first time | celebrities



Susana Naspolini has fun with friends at a shopping mall bookstore in Rio – Victor Chapetta / Ag. news

Susana Naspolini has fun with friends in a shopping mall bookstore in RioVictor Chapetta / Ag. news

Published 08/26/2022 09:53 | Updated 08/26/2022 09:54

Rio – Journalist Susana Naspolini, 42, was in a bookstore in a shopping mall in Rio on Thursday night. The reporter, who is battling cancer for the fifth time, was photographed catching up and having fun with some friends. This was the first time Susana appeared publicly with her hair shaved.

Susana Naspolini records video shaving her head next to her daughter

Recently, she spoke on social media about hair loss due to chemotherapy sessions. Susana even recorded a video shaving her head next to her daughter, Julia. “I told you that from yesterday to today the hair has fallen out much more, it’s very thin, especially in the back. There’s a lot of holes, it’s very thin. It’s a hair that you can’t go out on the street, I don’t feel comfortable. So I decided to shave it. because it’s falling a lot. I’m ready with a machine, with a towel and I’m going to get a haircut first”, Susana said at the time.

fight against cancer

Susana Naspolini is battling cancer for the fifth time. This time, she faces the disease in the hip bone. The reporter revealed on March 23 that she had been re-diagnosed and that the cancer was not regressing with oral medication.

“I’m still kind of sad because I didn’t count on this trick. I wanted to follow my work, but it’s not like we want. I’m giving this mandatory stop”, he said at the time.