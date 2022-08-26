Find out who are the celebrities who expressed their support for Lula after the JN

Artists in weight declared their vote for the former president. see edit list

247 – After the historic interview that former president Lula gave to Jornal Nacional on Thursday night (25), several public figures used their networks to declare their vote for Lula for the first time or reinforce that they will vote for PT in the first round. .

It’s great to see prepared people talking. People who know what they’re doing. Gives an air of security #13 — Anita (@Anita) August 26, 2022

Ciro was great in the interview with Jornal da Globo. But the only viable way now, to get the thing out, is to vote for Lula. That done, in the next vote on Ciro again. — Marina Lima (@marinalimax) August 24, 2022

I cried watching @LulaOficial in JN. More than when I voted for him in 2002. So much of our history! Rationally speaking, my candidate is Ciro. But Lula snatches it. I’m a typical Brazilian.

I vote for Lula. Rio de Janeiro smart, vote for @MarceloFreixo! No false nuances. — Caetano Veloso (@caetanoveloso) August 26, 2022

The performance of our @LulaOficial at JN it was excellent. Respectful but direct.

Didn’t run away from any questions, defended who had to defend, attacked (no lies) who had to attack@chico_pinheiro It was a very important part of the preparation. Congratulations! — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) August 26, 2022

“My people need to go back to eating a barbecue and having a beer”. Hahahahahahahaha Oh Lulinha…

MY PRESIDENT 💋🦑 pic.twitter.com/bt1Z78YZdT — Bianca Rosa (@BiancaAndrade) August 26, 2022

Lula is the greatest political leader in the history of Brazil. — emicida (@emicida) August 26, 2022

1) With the aim of defeating the genocidal monster that destroyed Brazil in these 4 years. For the end of fear, hunger, denialism, incompetence. I declare my vote for Lula 13 in the first round of the elections for the presidency of Brazil. (to be continued) pic.twitter.com/V8VMDzV6Kj — Felipe Neto 🦉 (@felipeneto) August 25, 2022

