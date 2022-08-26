Find out who are the celebrities who expressed their support for Lula after the JN

Artists in weight declared their vote for the former president. see edit list
247 – After the historic interview that former president Lula gave to Jornal Nacional on Thursday night (25), several public figures used their networks to declare their vote for Lula for the first time or reinforce that they will vote for PT in the first round. .
>> Lula’s interview impacted 15 million people, points out Quaest institute
>>> Lula breaks security protocol at Globo and goes to meet the people after historic interview with Jornal Nacional (video)
>>> Leilane Neubarth praises Lula’s attention to Renata Vasconcelos: “a man who respects women is something else”
Look:
Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in several ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247