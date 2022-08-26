First presenter of ‘Casos de Família’ regrets the end of the program: ‘Classic’ | TV



Regina Volpato was the first presenter of ‘Casos de Família’Disclosure/SBT Collection

Rio – After SBT announced the end of the recordings of “Casos de Família”, the first presenter of the program, Regina Volpato, regretted the news. Responsible for running the attraction since its debut, in 2004, until 2009, the journalist recalled the period in which she was in charge of the format.

“I received the news with great sadness. First, by the colleagues who work there. I don’t know if they will be relocated, I hope so. And the program is a classic of our television”, declared the communicator to the website ‘NaTelinha’. and how memes make us laugh,” she said.

Ending the rumors that she would have a rivalry with Christina Rocha, the journalist praised the work done by her successor. “I must say that I have a deep admiration for Christina Rocha. She has style, she imposed her style. She took the program, showed her face and conducted it very well until today. In my opinion, Casos de Família is a success”, he highlighted. .

“In my time, the show had my DNA. In this period presented by Christina, it had her DNA. She did a brilliant job. It’s a very committed and committed team”, she added.

Regina opened the game about the change that “Casos de Família” represented in her career: “It was when I left journalism [na Band] and went to the entertainment. That’s when, modesty aside, I was able to take the invisible to television. We are talking about 2004. The so-called ‘minorities’ did not appear on television, they did not have a voice or a voice. I’m very proud of those years of my career,” he said.

“My personal life has also changed. I started to have more time to take care of myself, of my life. Entertainment, at that time, demanded much less from me than journalism. I was able to practice my profession, which I love so much, in another way. Bringing to real life what we heard on TV news. It was of tremendous importance in my life”, continued the presenter, who currently runs the program “Mulheres”, on TV Gazeta.

The journalist also commented on one of the characteristics of the attraction, which had strong interaction with the audience: “I was sure that people left there better than when they came in. There was a conversation between the guests, the audience, the audience. At the time , the interaction with the public was not so immediate, because we didn’t have social networks, but there was a conversation, a cognitive experience that marked a lot of people. I feel a reflection of that and the affection of people until today”, he said.