First ‘real world’ study finds people with Covid-19 are still infectious five days after symptoms start

Most infected people can still transmit the disease five days after the onset of symptoms, even if they are mild. That’s the conclusion of a new large study, carried out by researchers at Imperial College London, UK, and which involved nearly 60 participants. But more: the team realized that, after seven days of the onset of symptoms, a quarter of the volunteers were still infectious.

Of the total of 57 volunteers (out of hundreds of contacts, those who tested positive entered the study and the infection was caught at the beginning) the duration of infectivity was measured in 42 – those in which it was possible to establish exactly the beginning and end of that period.

In addition to completing a daily symptom questionnaire, the volunteers also performed PCR tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2. The positive samples were then analyzed to see if they contained virus capable of infecting and to what extent.

The objective was to understand how and for how long patients were contagious, as well as to understand how to safely emerge from isolation, closely monitoring people in their homes from the moment they were exposed to the virus until they stopped being contagious, among others. September 2020 and March 2021 and between May and October of the same year, including vaccinated and unvaccinated. The researchers also took into account the known dynamics of infections with Ómicron, although they did not assess the infectivity of those infected with this variant.

By analyzing the results, the team reached several conclusions, in addition to the level of infectivity at five and seven days after the onset of symptoms. According to the team, only one in five participants had the ability to transmit the virus before they started to have any symptoms, that is, 80% were not infectious before the onset of symptoms.

Another conclusion of the team had to do with the rapid tests for Covid-19, as the team also wanted to understand its accuracy: the researchers concluded that, although these tests are not effective in detecting the beginning of infectiousness, they identify more easily. precision when someone is no longer contagious and can safely come out of isolation.

According to Seran Hakki, from the Imperial’s National Heart and Lung Institute, in London, UK, and one of the authors of the study, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, this study is also relevant because there is “a lack of clarity on how to get out of isolation. in safety”. “Before the investigation, we were missing half the picture on infectivity, because it’s hard to know when people are first exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and when they become infectious,” says Ajit Lalvani, another author. of the study.

“Using special daily tests to measure infectious viruses, not just PCR, and daily symptom records, we were able to define the window in which people are infectious. This is critical to controlling any pandemic and has not been defined previously for any respiratory infection in the community.” says yet.

Hakki ensures that this study “is the first to assess how long infectiousness lasts, using real evidence of naturally acquired infections”. “Our findings may provide guidance on how to safely end isolation.”

Despite the results, the researchers note that the majority of study participants were white, middle-aged, had a healthy BMI, and had no medical conditions. Evaluating other ages and people with health problems, the conclusions could have been different.

Based on the results of the study, the researchers recommend that people with Covid-19 isolate themselves for five days after the onset of symptoms and perform rapid tests from the sixth day. If those tests are negative two days in a row, it’s safe to come out of isolation, they say. If a person continues to test positive, they should remain in isolation and, to minimize the chances of transmission, should only come out of isolation on the 10th day after the onset of symptoms.

In Portugal, the Directorate-General for Health confirmed, in July, the reduction of the isolation period from seven to five days for asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 or with mild illness.