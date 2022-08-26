“First time cheering…”; Maraisa gets angry and ‘goes down the wood’ in a sensitive who said that the duo with her sister will end

Maraisa was not silent when she learned about Bianca’s prediction, who said that the pair would end up with health problems.

Maraisa did not like the prediction that her partner with her sister Maiara would end. The singer exploded on her social media this Thursday about the prediction that was made that the duo could end up like Simone and Simaria, who announced the end recently. On twitter the singer vented.

The singer was irritated by what was said by the sensitive Bianca, who said that it would end because of a health problem, which could keep the sisters from the stages.

“Forecast: the separation of the couple that will shock. One of them may have a strong depression. Take care, take care, girls”said the sensitive on her Instagram profile.

“These people who say they are sensitive are all heavy. Only bad things emanate to the world! Have you noticed that none of them feel good things? You look at the person’s face and already see the trickery! Everything you deliver to the universe is what you receive! I never felt good things in these people”said Mairaisa in her profile quite indignantly.

Soon after the precision, fans did not like what was said and on the web, they shared their concern for the future of the country duo. “First time I really root for you to be wrong”, commented one netizen. Maiara and Maraisa is today one of the best selling shows in the country. Events always full of fans repaying the love for the duo.