Flamengo has been investigating a painting by David Luiz for a week; defender takes new exams on Friday | Flamengo

The symptoms that caused David Luiz to be substituted at half-time in Flamengo’s 3-1 victory over São Paulo, which indicate a possible viral hepatitis, did not appear only on Wednesday. They are already two weeks old. But the 35-year-old defender didn’t play at risk. The club’s medical department has been monitoring him preventively since last week.

+David Luiz, from Flamengo, is replaced with viral hepatitis

About 15 days ago, David Luiz presented a viral condition for the first time – other athletes went through the same, but the symptoms did not go forward. As last week he was suspended from the game with Athletico-PR, the player stayed in Rio de Janeiro. At that time, he had headache (headache), tiredness, irregular sleep and sinusitis.

Flamengo started the investigation from there, and the athlete underwent imaging tests, cranial and sinus tomography to identify what caused the pain. The tests, however, did not show any important changes..

Although he didn’t identify anything at first, even after anatomical exams and neurological investigation, Flamengo’s health and high performance department, headed by doctor Márcio Tannure, decided to proceed with the battery of exams.

Exams for Thursday and Friday of this week, including, were already scheduled before the games with Palmeiras and São Paulo. David was still in pain, but managed to play the full 90 minutes at Allianz Parque (1-1) and participated in training on Monday and Tuesday.

During training before the game against São Paulo, David showed fatigue and irregular sleep, but tests allowed him to go to the field. At half-time, the defender told the coaching staff and the medical department that he had reached his limit. With that, Dorival Júnior replaced him with Fabrício Bruno.

With more exams scheduled for this Friday, Flamengo expects to officially manifest on Monday, when they will have all the results officially.

David Luiz will be preserved from the game against Botafogo, Sunday, at Nilton Santos, but his clinical condition and the symptoms that will define whether or not he will train in the sessions on Friday and Saturday at Ninho do Urubu – this Thursday Flamengo took a break.

One of the great leaders of Flamengo since his arrival at the club and one of the most attentive athletes with the fans at each arrival, David Luiz has received numerous affectionate messages from teammates and fans. The hashtag #ForçaDavidLuiz was one of the most talked about topics since Thursday morning.

In a great moment, David has been one of the pillars – on and off the field – of the recovery led by Dorival Júnior. At the club and on social media, the feeling is of positive current to see him in action in the coming days.

