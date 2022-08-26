Flamengo remains the leader in the average audience in 2022, and São Paulo displaces Palmeiras; check it out | statistical spy

Flamengo has improved its average attendance and continues to lead the ranking of the season. Now, the average of Rubro-Negro, owner of the largest audience in 2022, is 41,300 paying per match. In the last survey carried out by the Statistical Spywere 36.8 thousand per game.

Flamengo leads the average audience for the 2022 season — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

The main change among the first places is São Paulo in third place. With 33,100, Tricolor overtook rival Palmeiras, in fourth place, with 32,200. Corinthians remains in second place in the ranking, with 36,900 payers per game.

+São Paulo x Flamengo records highest gross income in 2022

The novelties are the entry of Grêmio (previously in 13th place) in the top 10 and Vitória, the only representative of Series C, among the 20 clubs with the best average attendance in the season. See the ranking:

Top 20 – BIGGEST AUDIENCE AVERAGES IN 2022

TeamAverage of payersNumber of games as home team
1st Flemish41,31627
2nd Corinthians36,98926
3rd São Paulo33,11730
4th palm trees32,29129
5th Fortress28,21429
6th Atlético-MG28,19527
7th cruise27,38021
8th Ceará27,30825
9th Fluminense23,81829
10th Guild19,39720
11th International19,36022
12th Vasco18,85820
13th Athletico-PR18,39028
14th Coritiba18,15821
15th Bahia16,53223
16th Botafogo13,91820
17th Saints11,04724
18th Sport10,20322
19th Victory10,10017
20th Criciúma8,15818

Biggest audiences of the season

Flamengo is involved in eight of the 10 biggest audiences of the year, being six as home team. The 2022 record was in the 4-0 rout over Juventude, at Mané Garrincha, for the Brazilian Championship. Rubro-Negro’s matches as a visitor on the list were against Fluminense and Bangu, both for Carioca.

The other two games are São Paulo’s victories against Palmeiras (Morumbi), in the first game of the Paulista final, and Fortaleza over Sport (Castelão), in the second game of the Northeast Cup final.

Top 10 – BIGGEST PAYING AUDIENCES IN 2022

MatchStadiumpaying audience
Flamengo 4 x 0 Youth (Brazilian)Mané Garrincha65,392
Flamengo 0 x 0 Palmeiras (Brazilian)Maracanã64,816
Fluminense 1 x 1 Flamengo (Carioca)Maracanã64,709
Flamengo 1 x 0 Corinthians (Libertadores)Maracanã62,802
Flamengo 2 x 0 Atlético-MG (Brazil Cup)Maracanã62,624
Bangu 0 x 6 Flamengo (Carioca)Maracanã61,335
Sao Paulo 3 x 1 Palmeiras (Paulista)morumbi60,383
Fortaleza 1 x 0 Sport (Northeast Cup)Castellan60,045
Flamengo 4 x 1 Atlético-GO (Brazilian)Maracanã59,999
Flamengo 0 x 0 Athletico-PR (Brazil Cup)Maracanã59,564

UNDERSTAND HOW THE CALCULATION IS MADE IN THE FINANCIAL BULLETIN

The calculation to arrive at the number of paying people is done as follows: we add the amount of used tickets available in the game’s borderô that generated income or we subtract the total audience by the used tickets that are zeroed in the collection.

