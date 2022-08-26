Flamengo remains the leader in the average audience in 2022, and São Paulo displaces Palmeiras; check it out | statistical spy

Flamengo has improved its average attendance and continues to lead the ranking of the season. Now, the average of Rubro-Negro, owner of the largest audience in 2022, is 41,300 paying per match. In the last survey carried out by the Statistical Spy were 36.8 thousand per game.

The main change among the first places is São Paulo in third place. With 33,100, Tricolor overtook rival Palmeiras, in fourth place, with 32,200. Corinthians remains in second place in the ranking, with 36,900 payers per game.

The novelties are the entry of Grêmio (previously in 13th place) in the top 10 and Vitória, the only representative of Series C, among the 20 clubs with the best average attendance in the season. See the ranking:

Top 20 – BIGGEST AUDIENCE AVERAGES IN 2022 Team Average of payers Number of games as home team 1st Flemish 41,316 27 2nd Corinthians 36,989 26 3rd São Paulo 33,117 30 4th palm trees 32,291 29 5th Fortress 28,214 29 6th Atlético-MG 28,195 27 7th cruise 27,380 21 8th Ceará 27,308 25 9th Fluminense 23,818 29 10th Guild 19,397 20 11th International 19,360 22 12th Vasco 18,858 20 13th Athletico-PR 18,390 28 14th Coritiba 18,158 21 15th Bahia 16,532 23 16th Botafogo 13,918 20 17th Saints 11,047 24 18th Sport 10,203 22 19th Victory 10,100 17 20th Criciúma 8,158 18

Biggest audiences of the season

Flamengo is involved in eight of the 10 biggest audiences of the year, being six as home team. The 2022 record was in the 4-0 rout over Juventude, at Mané Garrincha, for the Brazilian Championship. Rubro-Negro’s matches as a visitor on the list were against Fluminense and Bangu, both for Carioca.

The other two games are São Paulo’s victories against Palmeiras (Morumbi), in the first game of the Paulista final, and Fortaleza over Sport (Castelão), in the second game of the Northeast Cup final.

Top 10 – BIGGEST PAYING AUDIENCES IN 2022 Match Stadium paying audience Flamengo 4 x 0 Youth (Brazilian) Mané Garrincha 65,392 Flamengo 0 x 0 Palmeiras (Brazilian) Maracanã 64,816 Fluminense 1 x 1 Flamengo (Carioca) Maracanã 64,709 Flamengo 1 x 0 Corinthians (Libertadores) Maracanã 62,802 Flamengo 2 x 0 Atlético-MG (Brazil Cup) Maracanã 62,624 Bangu 0 x 6 Flamengo (Carioca) Maracanã 61,335 Sao Paulo 3 x 1 Palmeiras (Paulista) morumbi 60,383 Fortaleza 1 x 0 Sport (Northeast Cup) Castellan 60,045 Flamengo 4 x 1 Atlético-GO (Brazilian) Maracanã 59,999 Flamengo 0 x 0 Athletico-PR (Brazil Cup) Maracanã 59,564

