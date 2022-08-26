For the first time in Barretos, Hugo & Guilherme get emotional singing on the main stage of the Festa do Peão | Barretos Pawn Party 2022

For the first time in Barretos (SP), Hugo & Guilherme opened the eighth night of performances on the Arena stage of the Festa do Peão 2022 and found an excited audience to enjoy Thursday (25), a holiday due to the city’s anniversary.

Right away, the Goianos started with one of their main hits, “Coração na Cama”, which was repeated twice more throughout the show. The public liked and sang along in all of them.

Then came “Pingo de Dó”, “Te Amei de Graça”, “Dá moral pros povo”, “Conveniência” and “O pai tá on”, hits that helped boost the career of the duo from Morrinhos (GO).

From the cabin, Guilherme, from the duo with Santiago, who performed this Wednesday (24th) in Barretos, accompanied the show and went down to the stage to sing the songs “E Dai?” and “Just missing you”, two great hits of his career with Santiago.

On other occasions, the singer was still called, from the box itself, for a little bit and another and sang the voice with the duo in “Pra semper te amar” and “Do outroside da cidade”, two of his hits.

“Meu Número”, a partnership between Hugo & Guilherme and Jorge & Mateus, excited the audience, who performed beautifully in the choir and moved the singers.

With tears in his eyes, Guilherme said in one of the interactions with the audience that he did not believe he was singing in Barretão. The duo debuted on the music scene in 2015.

“I came here for many years, I enjoyed many Barretos years and I never imagined it. Just being here to know happiness”.

Hugo also thanked him. “You have no idea of ​​the emotion, the feeling of the people up here.”

Almost in the middle of the show, the duo went to the small stage in the center of the arena and from there asked the choir to pray an Our Father before starting to sing the pout porri “Amor Perfeito”, “Tô Fazer Ocidental” and “As Quatro Estações” , recorded in 2018 with the godparents Henrique & Juliano and Marília Mendonça.

There was also no lack of “Happiness of her”, “Mal Done”, “Haja Colírio, partnership with Guilherme & Benuto, “Acabei de Terminar”, “Oi, Deus” and, again, “Coração na cama”.

When it was time to relax, the repertoire ranged from “Wedding Invitation”, by Gian & Giovani and “From São Paulo to Belém, from Rio Negro & Solimões, to “Tentei te Esquecer”, by Mato Grosso & Mathias and “Bebo pra Carai “, by Gino & Geno.

There was still room for national rock, with Raimundos and Capital Inicial, and the public followed everything without being discouraged.

Between one song and another, Hugo & Guilherme made a point of thanking them for the opportunity to sing on the main stage of the Festa do Peão. Happiness was in the duo’s eyes.

