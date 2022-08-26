Forgotten money from PIS/Pasep adds up to BRL 25 billion; read how to withdraw

About 10.6 million workers have access to idle money; read who is entitled to resources

There are BRL 24.6 billion in PIS quotas (Social Integration Program) and Pasep (Public Servant Asset Formation Program) available for withdrawal, informed Caixa Econômica Federal this Thursday (25.Aug.2022). In all, 10.6 million workers have a balance PIS/Pasep.

According to Cashierpeople with a formal contract in the period from 1971 to 1988 in the private sector or public service can withdraw the amounts, provided that they have not carried out this procedure before.

The full withdrawal of PIS/Pasep quotas is available to holders or third parties. If the holder is dead, the withdrawal request can be made by legal beneficiaries. The action is foreseen in Law No. 13,932/2019.

The PIS/Pasep Fund quotas come from the period from 1971 to 1988, when companies and public agencies deposited money in the program on behalf of their employees. Since 2019, the fund has been extinguished and transferred to the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund).

HOW TO WITHDRAW

The withdrawal availability query is done through the FGTS application.

Here’s a tutorial:

Open the FGTS application; select message “You have available cashout” ; click in “Request the withdrawal of PIS/Pasep” ; Choose the form of withdrawal (account or face-to-face credit); Check your data; click in “confirm withdrawal” .

If the chosen withdrawal is physical, the operation can be carried out up to the amount of R$ 3,000 through social cards, such as the Citizen Card at lottery or Caixa Econômica self-service units.

In the case of a deceased holder, the beneficiary must follow the following steps:

Access your own FGTS app; Select the option “My Withdrawals”; Click on “Other Withdrawal Situations”; Choose the option “PIS/Pasep – Death of the Worker”; Submit the necessary documents; Confirm the request.

If the worker fits any FGTS withdrawal conditions and has a PIS/Pasep account, the balance of this account is released together with the FGTS.

If in doubt, workers can access the FGTS application or call: