Former BBB 22 ‘hits hammer’, signs contract and would be confirmed in rural reality, says columnist

The next edition of the program “The farm” is scheduled to start on September 13, 2022 and will have 21 members. So far, no name has been officially confirmed, however, some celebrities have already been named as alleged participants..

After Deolane Bezerra, Felipe Becari and Felipe Prior, who would have been confirmed in the rural reality, according to information from the column Léo Dias, from the portal “Metrópoles”, is the former BBB 22 Natália Deodato. It is worth remembering that Natalia caused a lot during her confinement in the global program.

Among the most remarkable moments of the young woman are: the romance with Eliezer, an outbreak of fury, her explosive behavior and the aggression she suffered, causing the elimination of Maria. In addition, the former sister also became a subject for her friendship with Linn da Quebrada and Jessilane, confinement companions.

So far, Natália has not commented on the matter, but according to Léo Dias, the participation in the attraction led by Adriane Galisteu, comes at a good time, since, supposedly, the former BBB would be experiencing financial problems.