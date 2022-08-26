Former BBB Emily Araújo draws attention for her appearance and reveals the reason for the change at the party

Emily Araújo was one of the celebrities who were present at the “Barraca do Beijo”, by Viih Tube. The influencer threw a party to celebrate her 22nd birthday in style and brought together a team of celebrities dressed in something reminiscent of the 2000s (see costumes for the theme night).

“BBB 17” champion, Emily appeared unrecognizable at the event and explained her different appearance. The presenter stated that she did not undergo any cosmetic procedure, she just gained weight.

“I didn’t do any procedure, I just put on a little fat”, he told “Gshow”. The influencer bet on a costume with a blonde wig, contact lenses and wings. “I always wanted to be the Cornelia of [série] Witch, first chance I’m here”, he commented.

+ Couple matching look, Controversy commented and Sung in reporter: everything that happened at the party of Viih Tube

Look twins: Gustavo Mioto and Lucas Viana wear matching jackets

Gustavo Mioto and Lucas Viana appeared wearing the same jacket at the Viih Tube party. The embroidered leather piece is from the Louis Vuitton brand and costs R$40,000 on the brand’s website.

Mioto was one of the musical attractions of “Barraca do Beijo”, as well as Gabi Martins, who incorporated Shakira. With white t-shirt, tight pants and medals at the waistthe sertaneja used one of the most iconic looks of the Colombian singer.