Former Flamengo, Emperor changes target after affair with Gretchen’s granddaughter

The explanation of the affair between Gretchen’s granddaughter, Bia Miranda, and Adriano Imperador may have thrown aside the former player’s attempt to resume an old relationship.

Pivot of the family crisis that settled in the Rebolado Kingdom, Didico now has his own OR to handle.

Adriano wants to get back — once again — with his ex-fiancée Victoria Moreira

). The doctor and model, however, is running from her ex’s tagging. Didico was in Itaperuna, where the blonde lives, to try to get closer, but Victoria doesn’t want to give in to the Emperor’s charms.

In 2020, Adriano and Victoria exchanged rings in an engagement that lasted just one week. That was in June, close to Valentine’s Day. A month later, the two resumed their relationship, which did not last long.

Last year, he came to have a relationship with Victoria and Micaelle Mesquita, the ex of many comings and goings since 2015. It was the last straw for the doctor to put an end to their friendship.

Also in 2021, she was involved with presenter Geraldo Luis, since then she has blocked her Instagram profile for comments and only posts public or work photos.

Meanwhile, Adriano lived other romances until the “fifties” with Bia Miranda, 18 years old, Gretchen’s granddaughter, came to light. Wisely, Didico has not commented on the case, and wants to show Victoria that he has changed. She, however, doesn’t really believe it.