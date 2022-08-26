Former “plant” participant is about to sign with A Fazenda 14

The LeoDias column discovered that a digital influencer and entrepreneur, who gained the spotlight in the press last year due to the end of his engagement with a former farm worker, was invited to the fourteenth edition of the rural reality on Record TV, but has not yet decided whether to sign this contract.

We are talking about Victor Igoh, who became known after the end of his engagement with Sthe Matos. The young influencer was invited to A Fazenda 14 as a bet on a “strategist profile” but until then, according to sources in this column, he has not signed a contract with the Barra Funda broadcaster.

Information shows that he has already refused invitations from the programs De Férias com o Ex, from MTV, and from Ilha Record. However, this time, Victor is almost putting on his boots as the show’s production sees in him a potential to move social networks and offered him a nice fee. Don’t know why? we explain to you!

The Bahian ended his engagement with Sthe Matos, last year, after the famous exchange of caresses with Dynho Alves inside A Fazenda 13 and this “betrayal” did not go down well outside the gate of Itapecerica da Serra and became the most talked about topic on social networks for two months. Record’s idea is to trust you to repeat this dose of engagement on the web. Does he also approach a peon?

The column has already taken for granted in A Fazenda 14 the ex-panicat Babi Mu, the lawyer Deolane Bezerra, the influencer Pétala Barreiros and the ex-BBB Natália Deodato. Premiering on September 13, the reality show will be hosted by Adriane Galisteu.

