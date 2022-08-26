Former tricolor Henrique Dourado is suspended for one year in China; know what he did!

A player who played for Fluminense between 2016 and 2018, Henrique Dourado received a heavy suspension in China. For expulsion in the match of his team, Henan Songshan, against Wuhan Yangtze River, last Sunday, the striker took a one-year hook and will still have to pay a fine of 200,000 yuan (about R$ 148,000). The reason? Upon returning to help the defense, he bumped into the referee and the move was deemed purposeful by the Chinese Football Federation.

“We hope that all parties can jointly protect the order of competition and the development environment of football,” the federation said in announcing the punishment.

The move came in the 16th minute of the first half. When returning to help the defense, Henrique Dourado, who turns 33 in September, bumped into the referee, who fell rolling to the ground. At first, Ning Ma seemed to take the game in stride, however, he stopped the game later and expelled the Brazilian striker from Henan Songshan, who denied the aggression and left the field complaining a lot.

For Fluminense, Henrique Dourado made 75 games and scored 34 goals. Click here to review the video of the at least unusual bid!