Gabriela Prioli says why she is not afraid of political positioning

Launched into public life when commenting on politics on television, lawyer Gabriela Prioli, 36, says she understands those who choose not to take a stand, either for fear of criticism and lawsuits, or for fear of losing advertising contracts — something she says she doesn’t fear. , for its legal knowledge and network of contacts.

“I speak from a very privileged place. Nowadays I can afford to lose contracts. We need to understand people’s reality”, says the now also TV presenter and digital influencer in an interview with splash.

“Taking a position doesn’t just have the cost of losing contracts. Sometimes you’re not like me, who have a lot of criminal lawyers available to help me and don’t even have the know-how I have to know how much of a risk you are taking”, she says, who debuts the third season of “À Prioli”, her talk show on CNN Brasil.

“People often get threats. So positioning yourself isn’t ‘cupcake’ when you’re a public person. It has consequences for the career you’ve built so dearly, it has consequences for your personal life, sometimes your family. “

Gabriela Prioli says that, despite no longer commenting on electoral issues on a daily basis, she takes advantage of her TV show to address issues that are sensitive to society, which she calls “strategy”. “In entertainment, we bring more things to the debate,” she says.

“This season we talk about racism, harassment, sexual abuse against children and adolescents, ageism, limits on humor, defense of democracy, appreciation of regional culture. This is all politics and it’s there in an entertainment program.”

Soccer player Marta is the star of the show’s new season premiere. Prioli and her team went to Orlando, USA, to interview her. Walter Casagrande, Laerte, Angélica and Dani Calabresa are among the other guests. The new season premieres next Saturday, the 3rd, at 11 pm, on CNN.

With the season recorded, the presenter is preparing for another adventure: she will give birth to her first daughter in November. She is married to musician Thiago Mansur, part of the electronic music duo JetLag.

Gabriela Prioli launches the third season of her program ‘À Prioli’ on CNN Brasil Image: Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News

digital influencer

In addition to the contract with CNN, Prioli became the darling of brands willing to associate themselves with her image. In January, she was presented as the muse of Camarote Nº1 at Marquês de Sapucaí, in Rio de Janeiro. On Instagram, where she is currently followed by more than 2.1 million people, just scroll down the feed to see advertisements from brands such as Nívea, Marvel, Kopenhagen, Yves Saint Laurent, among others.

Contrary to what happens with other personalities, Gabriela Prioli’s clear position not only on politics, but on various issues relevant to society, was never a barrier to her contracts.

“Everyone who is linked to me, is linked by virtue of my positions, and not in spite of them. The way I presented myself in the communication was a very free way. I express what I think in the way that I consider most appropriate based on my strategic reasoning for disseminating the message. I position myself every day, all the time, I don’t think there’s even space for me to position myself anymore”, he evaluates.

Criticizing the current government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Gabriela Prioli has already responded directly to the president after she was criticized for teaching politics to her friend Anitta in lives during the pandemic. She also vaccinated herself with a T-shirt swearing at the president.

Where are the haters?

Gabriela Prioli is pregnant with a girl and will give birth in November Image: Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News

Unlike what many people might think, Gabriela Prioli’s DMs on Instagram bring much more positive messages than attacks. The same phenomenon happens in the comments of her YouTube channel.

“I don’t receive targeted hate, hateful messages, in that sense it’s very quiet. The other day I was even on my YouTube and there was a guy who said that the comments on my posts are always up. The most polite audience there is. I try build this climate, I never direct attacks at other people”, he says.

The lawyer, however, recognizes that she has gone through tight skirts that left her upset. For example, she had a speech about Carnival in an interview with UOL, which was expanded into a discussion on Twitter.

Gabriela Prioli was attacked on social media for saying that the invitation to be the muse of box No. 1 was a “chance to break stereotypes”. According to Prioli, people misinterpreted her speech.

“What has already happened to me was from a distortion of a speech of mine, people organized themselves into certain groups to attack me. But then the attack wasn’t even me specifically, it was from a scarecrow created, because it starts from a distortion and the distortion does not represent you, it has a nuance”, he evaluates.

“If you look at my trajectory, even when there was a distortion, even when attacks were organized, I don’t respond, I don’t offend, I don’t attack. Because I don’t believe that’s how things will improve”, he ponders.

The cancellation does not match what Prioli defends. “Nowadays attacking someone who has some projection can be a good deal, because it attracts you. I don’t think it’s good as a strategy because you seduce an audience that likes this dynamic of the attack, and I don’t think this dynamic is healthy, for that I do not develop it. But each one makes his own judgment.”