Globo summons Maria Beltrão to replace Patrícia Poeta in ‘Meeting’ | TV

Maria Beltrão would be the main name to replace Patricia Poet at the Encounter. With many years of career in Globe, the journalist was one of the icons of GloboNews and is now the presenter of É de Casa. In recent days, Globo would have called the famous to a meeting and showed interest in having her as a replacement for Patricia.

According to journalist Alessandro Lo-Bianco, directors from Rio met with Maria Beltrão and invited her to a possible change, which should happen in 2023. The ex-anchor of Estúdio i would take over the journalistic part of the program. Sonia Abrão’s columnist stated that, under the conditions presented by the, the former GloboNews did not accept the proposal. On Thursday afternoon (25), Lo-Bianco detailed the issue.

“As a co-worker, she does not agree with the negotiations and with the possible fate that removes Patrícia Poeta from the Meeting”, highlighted the young man delivering the possible meeting to which he had access. Maria does not agree with what the station can do with the current presenter of the Meeting in the future, that is: she wants to preserve her colleague.

Also according to Sonia Abrão’s journalist, Rede Globo would have asked Maria Beltrão to present, in the coming days, her ideal plan for her to take over, if the changes really occur in 2023. This theory of the columnist shows that Maria Beltrão It is well regarded by the directors of the station and would be a possible alternative to the.

Finally, Maria stated that she will not occupy the space at the Meeting while this crisis is established in the program. The journalist made it clear that entering the attraction that way, without risk management with her image and with the image of the Meeting before the public, she would not accept. The famous concern would be to get into a “mess” and her image as a journalist would lose credibility.

