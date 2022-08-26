Globo wants to change Patrícia Poeta’s command at “Meeting” for another journalist in the house, says columnist

After rumors that the TV Globo would be studying to withdraw Manoel Soares command of the “Encontro”, the station would now be planning to replace Patricia Poet by another famous journalist in the house. The information is from the columnist Alessandro LoBiancoof “IG”.

According to LoBianco, the name proposed to command the attraction in the future would be Maria Beltrãowhich is currently in charge of the program “it’s from home”, broadcast every Saturday morning. The decision would be the result of dissatisfaction on the part of Globo.

The station would be bothered by the poor reception of the public regarding Patricia, in addition to the awkward moments between her and Manoel, with whom she shares the stage. The invitation made to Maria indicated that the presenter would assume the morning attraction from 2023.

However, according to LoBianco, Maria would have refused the invitation beforehand: “As a co-worker, she does not agree with the deal and with the possible fate that removes Patrícia Poeta from the Meeting” he explained. Information from the columnist states that she does not want to create intrigue and that she believes that making this change at a time of crisis can tarnish her image with the public.