Gol already has a date to resume direct flights from Fortaleza to the United States

This Thursday, August 25th, participating in Salvador (BA) in the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summitan important regional aviation conference that brings together air transport companies from different parts of Latin America and other continents, GOL Linhas Aéreas announced a new route between Manaus and the United States and also confirmed the return of its flights from Fortaleza to the north country -American.

With this, the offer of flights to Florida will also be decentralized to the Northeast, facilitating access to the USA from another Brazilian region. Fortaleza Airport (FOR) gains weekly departure to Miami starting December 3rd.

Fortaleza-Miami is a stretch that has already been covered by Gol between November 2018 and the beginning of 2020, when it was suspended due to the pandemic. The resumption of this regular international route will be both outward and return on Saturdays. G3-7904 is the flight number that leaves the capital of Ceará at 11 am and arrives in Miami at 4:50 pm. The G3-7733 leaves Miami at 9:50 pm (local time) on Saturday and lands in Fortaleza at 6:55 am the following day.





“The resumption of the Fortaleza-Miami route demonstrates the recovery of international traffic and expands the range of options for passengers from Ceará. We are very pleased with this partnership, which will bring the best experience and airport infrastructure to customers”, says Sabine Trenk, Commercial and Operations Director at Fraport Brasil, manager of the Ceará airport.

GOL’s operation from Fortaleza to Miami will be carried out with the latest generation Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, which, in an international configuration, has a capacity for 176 passengers.

Information from the Gol Press Office