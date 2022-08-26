Gol reveals new route between Brazil and the USA, with 737 MAX and beginning in December





participating in COVER Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summitan important regional aviation conference that brings together, this Thursday and Friday, in Salvador (BA), air transport companies from different parts of Latin America and other continents, GOL Linhas Aéreas announced a new route to the United States.

The company has already resumed its flights to the US in May, offering daily, direct, round-trip departures between Brasilia International Airport (BSB) and the cities of Miami (MIA) and Orlando (MCO).

Now, it informs that as of December, the offer of flights to Florida will be decentralized to the North of the country, facilitating access to the USA from that region.

Manaus (MAO)-Miami (MIA) appears to contemplate the Customers of Amazonas from the 17th of December, with two direct weekly round-trip flights.

For the first time, GOL will operate the route, which will have non-stop flights between the Amazonian capital and the American city with a duration of 5 hours and 55 minutes. On Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 12/17, flight G3 7638 leaves the capital of Amazonas at 12:30 pm and lands in Miami at 5:25 pm (local time). The return, on the same days, takes place at 7:00 pm (flight G3 7639), with landing in Manaus scheduled for 1:55 am the following day.





“While GOL’s flights to Miami and Orlando, from Brasília, favor customers on connecting flights coming mainly from Congonhas, Guarulhos, Santos Dumont, RIOgaleão, Salvador, Curitiba, Florianópolis and Porto Alegre, which can carry out the entire journey to Florida in a single day, this new route to Miami, which begins in December, will largely cover passengers from Amazonas and neighboring states departing for the US, as well as Americans and other citizens of North America bound for this renowned tourist and business region in the country”, highlights Bruno Balan, GOL’s Airline Strategic Planning manager.

“This new route is very positive for the region and meets our purpose, which is to connect more and more people and territories. Amazonas has great potential for international flights and, through important partnerships such as this one with GOL, we are on the right path to diversify and expand this offer even more. I’m sure we’ll have other great news to share soon,” says Karen Strougo, VINCI Airports’ CEO for Airports in the Amazon.

GOL’s flights between Manaus and Miami will be operated with the new, state-of-the-art Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, which, in an international configuration, has a capacity for 176 passengers. For GOL, the MAX represents an increase in productivity and greater cost efficiency, being one of its pillars towards a more sustainable aviation.

With information from the Gol Press Office



