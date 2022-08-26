Google is the big tech that tracks personal data the most; Apple is the fifth | apps

Google is the big tech (name given to large technology companies) that tracks users’ personal data the most. The data, revealed on Monday (22), are from a study carried out by the specialized website StockApps.com, which analyzed the collection made by some of the main technology giants in the world. According to the research, Google would access about 39 types of information from each user – such as browsing history, emails sent through Gmail and videos watched on YouTube. The main objective for this, according to what was disclosed, would be to generate personalized advertising.

The second place in the ranking would go to Twitter, which collects approximately 24 data from each user, and is followed by Amazon, with 23. Facebook, in turn, accesses 14 types of personal information, while Apple appears last in the list. , with 12. The survey did not specify what data is collected and stored by each of these big tech, but it is possible that most of it is information provided by the users themselves – such as email address and name, for example.

A positive point about the apple giant is that, in addition to being the one that collects less information, Apple has also developed a function that reduces the tracking done by third-party apps: the App Tracking Transparency. The feature, released in 2021, is part of the company’s anti-tracking policy and prevents apps from accessing your information without permission by sending pop-ups alert users every time a new app is installed. But it is worth remembering that, for this to happen, it is necessary to select the option “Ask the app not to track”, which appears on the screen when opening an application for the first time.

Although they collect a good amount of data, companies do not usually do this without user consent. This is because, when using a service, you must first of all agree to their terms of use. In these documents, companies – including Google – explain what information they have access to when you use their products, and by accepting, you consent to the collection being made. On the bright side, at the search giant, there are ways to reduce the amount of data held about you.

At Google, it is possible, for example, to access the transparency pages of each of the services – such as Chrome’s browsing history, for example – and delete information that you do not want to share. Purchase histories from Gmail and YouTube view records can also be deleted, as well as locations and searches performed on the platform. With this, the company will only have access to the data that you choose to make available.

Also, if you want to erase everything Google knows about you, the step-by-step is also very simple: just open the address “https://myactivity.google.com/myactivity” (without quotes) in your browser and tap “Delete activity by”, in the menu located on the left of the screen. inside the section “Delete Activity”select “All period” and then tick “Select all”. Confirm the action by tapping “Next”. Finally, select “Delete” so that all activities logged to the Google account are deleted.

Although these steps are available, you must remember that the ideal is to pay attention to the privacy policies of each service you use. If you do not agree with any point, it is valid to look for alternative products. In the case of search engines, for example, there is DuckDuckGo, while, in the case of Twitter, it is possible to use Mastodon. Also, if you do not want to keep your data shared with these platforms, a good option is to contact support and request the complete deletion of your account.

with information from StockApps and AppleInsider

