Government will investigate banks for possible payroll loan fraud

Lorena Amaro Banks will be investigated over possible fraud on payroll credit cards

The Ministry of Justice reported this Thursday (25) that it will investigate 23 banks and financial institutions for possible fraud in payroll-deductible credit cards.

Bradesco, Banco do Brasil, Banco Pan, Itaucard, from Itaú Unibanco, and Nubank are among the banks that will be investigated.

According to a complaint filed by the Nucleus for Consumer Defense of the Public Defender’s Office (Nudecon) of the state of Rio de Janeiro, it was found that several consumers have been harmed with the unauthorized issuance of cards and by charging interest on invoices with a discount from the minimum payment made. directly on the sheet. The investigation was opened by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) this Monday (22).

According to the complaint, the fraud would occur when a customer, when contracting a payroll loan, also receives a credit card, without having the proper information that the money received as a loan, in fact, would be released as a withdrawal on the card and deposited in the customer’s current account.

Thus, according to the Defensoria do Rio, the client can be easily led to over-indebtedness, as the minimum payment, made through payroll deduction, would only lower the amount of interest on financing the debt balance, preventing the payment of other debts.

Thus, considering the existence of 4,575,529 active payroll cards, 3.7% of the total number of active cards in the country, an investigation was determined to determine the occurrence of abusive practice.

See the list of investigated banks and financial institutions:

Banco BMG SA

Bradescard Bank

Banco Bradesco Cards SA

Banco Bradesco SA

Banco Cetelem SA

Banco CSF ​​SA

Banco do Brasil SA

Banco Itaucard SA

Banco Losango SA

Pan Bank.

Banco Santander (Brazil) SA

Banco Triângulo SA

Bancoob

BV Financeira SA CFI

Federal Savings Bank

Hipercard BM SA FIN

Itaú CBD CFI

Luizacred SA SOC CFI,

Midway SA – SCFI,

Nu Payments SA

Pernambucanas Financ SA CFI

Portoseg SA CFI

Perform CFI SA





