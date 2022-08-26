Grêmio ends preparation to face Ituano and discloses related; see list | Guild

Grêmio ended its preparation to face Ituano, this Friday, at 7 pm, at the Arena, for Série B. Coach Roger Machado led training behind closed doors at CT Luiz Carvalho, and the club released the list of related without surprises.

The differences in relation to the game against Cruzeiro are the return of Geromel and the absence of Ferreira. The defender served a suspension in the last round and returns to form the defender duo with Bruno Alves.

1 of 1 Geromel in Grêmio training — Photo: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA Geromel in Grêmio training — Photo: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA

The striker suffered a new muscle injury in the left thigh and will be absent in Grêmio’s next commitments in Serie B. Guilherme has a chance again as a starter in the vacancy of shirt 10.

The probable Grêmio has: Brenno; Rodrigo Ferreira, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas; Villasanti, Lucas Leiva and Bitello; Biel, Guilherme and Diego Souza.

Grêmio is in third place in Serie B, with 44 points, 10 behind the leader Cruzeiro and seven ahead of Sport, in fifth place.

Check the related list:

goalkeepers : Brenno and Gabriel Grando

: Brenno and Gabriel Grando sides : Diogo Barbosa, Edilson, Nicolas and Rodrigo Ferreira

: Diogo Barbosa, Edilson, Nicolas and Rodrigo Ferreira defenders : Bruno Alves, Geromel and Nathan

: Bruno Alves, Geromel and Nathan steering wheels : Bitello, Jhonata Varela, Lucas Leiva, Lucas Silva, Thiago Santos and Villasanti

: Bitello, Jhonata Varela, Lucas Leiva, Lucas Silva, Thiago Santos and Villasanti Socks : Biel, Campaz, Gabriel Silva and Thaciano

: Biel, Campaz, Gabriel Silva and Thaciano attackers: Diego Souza, Elkeson, Guilherme and Janderson