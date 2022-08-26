Grêmio vs Ituano: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Grêmio welcomes Ituano this Friday night, at 7pm, at the Arena. The match is valid for the 26th round of Série B of the Brazilian Championship and measures forces of two of the three best campaigns of the return of the competition. Click here to follow the bids live.

Grêmio tries to win again after two games in Serie B. Last Sunday, they tied with leader Cruzeiro in the Arena and distanced themselves from the dispute for the title by staying in third place with 44 points. The intention is to keep the difference to the first club outside the G-4 – currently it is seven points ahead of Sport, but Tombense, Londrina and CRB can pass Leão in the round.

Ituano wants to continue in the good moment that puts it in the lead of the second round with four wins, one draw and one defeat. Galo de Itu occupies the 10th position with 33 points, nine behind the G-4 and eight more than the Z-4. In the last round, victory by 1 to 0 against Novorizontino with a goal by Rafael Elias, who scored six times in the last six games, but is leaving the team.

Streaming: Premiere (Everaldo Marques, Alexandre Lozetti, Zé Roberto and Salvio Spinola).

Gremio – coach: Roger Machado

Captain Pedro Geromel returns to the team after serving a suspension against Cruzeiro. In midfield, the coach must maintain the formation with Bitello alongside Villasanti and Lucas Leiva. With the confirmation of Ferreira’s injury, Guilherme returns to the starting lineup in attack.

Probable Guild: Brenno; Rodrigo Ferreira, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas; Villasanti, Lucas Leiva and Bitello; Biel, Guilherme and Diego Souza.

Who is out: Kannemann, Jhonata Robert and Ferreira (injured).

2 of 3 Probable Grêmio against Ituano — Photo: ge Probable Grêmio against Ituano — Photo: ge

Ituano – coach: Carlos Pimentel

In addition to the injured Neto Berola and Pacheco, who are out of the season, Ituano will have only one absence in the match against Grêmio. The midfielder, and sometimes right-back, Kaio took the third yellow card and is suspended. In the last match, he played as a right-back and, therefore, should be replaced by Raí Ramos, who is in the position. The good news will be the return of defender Bernardo, who served a suspension against Sport. Close to being negotiated with international football, Rafael Elias should no longer play for Galo tonight. With that, Aylon should be moved to the attack command and Léo Ceará (or Vinicius Jaú) appear as options.

who is out: Pacheco (injured), Neto Berola (injured) and Kaio (suspended).

hanging: Gerson Magrão, Gabriel Barros and Mário Sérgio.

probable Ituano: Jefferson Paulino; Lucas Dias, Rafael Pereira and Bernardo; Raí Ramos, Caique, Lucas Siqueira and Mário Sérgio; Gabriel Barros, Léo Ceará (Vinicius Jaú) and Aylon.

3 of 3 Probable lineup of Ituano to face Grêmio — Photo: ge.globo Possible lineup of Ituano to face Grêmio — Photo: ge.globo

+ More news from Ituano