Gretchen appears for an interview without clothes and leaves SBT presenters in shock

Gretchen was called to the show to talk about the plastic surgeries she had recently and was very comfortable.

Gretchen left SBT’s “Fofocalizando” team in shock this Thursday (25): the eternal Queen of Rebolado appeared for an interview without clothes, and despite not showing anything but her face and shoulders, she left the presenter Chris Flores shocked.

The singer and influencer was called to talk about her latest cosmetic surgeries. In the video, she told what were the new procedures she faced – this time, alongside her husband, Esdras de Souza. “I did the breast, changed the prosthesis because it was at the time, I took advantage of it. And I’m here, my daughter, in the drainage. You can see that I’m even without clothes”, she began.

Gaby Cabrini, who participates in Silvio Santos’ program, didn’t lose the waist game and joked: “It’s not for everyone. Gretchen naked here at Fofocalizando”, said the columnist, drawing laughter from all those present, including the artist .

Post-operative tips

Then Gretchen gave tips for people who intend to have cosmetic procedures. “What’s important, all of you women know: it’s the drainage, the postoperative period. There’s that whole process of deflating and not puncturing the drainage, I’m on the 12th [sessão]”, commented, leaving Chris impressed once again.

“12? Girl, I’ve never done anything, I’m scared to death. [Fernandez] who is brave”, said the presenter of the program. Gretchen also replied: “You don’t need it, do you Chris?”