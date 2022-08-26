Gustavo Corasini puts on a probe and recovers from surgeries: ‘We talked a lot’ – Marie Claire Magazine

+



After surgery, Gustavo Corasini’s family updates the actor’s health status (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

This Thursday morning (25), the mother of Gustavo Corasiniactor who played Tadeu in the first phase of the soap opera wetland, updated fans about their son’s health status in a statement on social media. The 12-year-old artist was run over on Tuesday afternoon (23) and is hospitalized at Hospital Santa Marcelina, in São Paulo.

“Gustavo had to put a probe that night because he wasn’t peeing, he suffered, but it passed. He still has the urge to vomit due to medication. New X-rays were performed and today we will know if everything is 100% with the surgeries”, said Fernanda Corasini, actor’s mother.

“He is very sleepy all day, but we talked a lot now at dawn when he woke up. We prayed and thanked God for his miracle. Thank you all for so much beautiful message and love”, she continued, who also made a special thanks to the hospital responsible for the Gustavo’s care.

“I want to publicly thank the entire team at Hospital Santa Marcelina, which since my son came here was treated with all love, affection and respect. all the difficulties. To the Dr who operated on him, the anesthesiologist and the nursing team, we are grateful for everyone who brings us, in addition to care, a word of comfort and strength”, he wrote.

understand the case

The accident happened inside the condominium where the family lives in São Paulo. Gustav and a friend, Edward, were together when they were run over. Eduardo did not resist, and died.

According to the actor’s mother, the driver of the car that hit them went to make way for an ambulance, called to help a bricklayer who was injured in a work in the neighborhood, when he lost control and accelerated instead of braking the vehicle.

“The rescue went to help and they, curious, went to see what had happened. A resident went to take the car out of the place to give way and got lost in the automatic transmission and ran over the boys”, Fernanda informed.

“Gustavo broke his arm, leg and fractured his pelvis. He underwent surgery and is in recovery. His friend, unfortunately, did not survive. I ask for prayers for everyone involved to have the strength and faith to follow,” the statement continued. “Thank you all for the words and understanding. Unfortunately I’m not able to answer everyone. With faith in God, soon our boy will be back here”.

in conversation with the Marie Claire last Wednesday (24), Fernanda said: “We are grateful to God for their deliverance, but devastated by the loss of their friend Eduardo, they were very close, like brothers”, said

According to her, Eduardo’s mother is a day laborer and the family cannot afford the funeral expenses. An online crowdfunding was organized to help the family – donations can be made by Pix with the key (mobile).11947410940.

The character Tadeu, played by Gustavo in his childhood, is played by the actor Jose Loreto in the current phase of the nine o’clock soap opera.

