Habits that can help you live a long and happy life

THE Health should be a priority for everyone because without it, it is not possible to achieve any type of personal or professional goal. In addition, it’s essential for a long and happy life, so CNN International spoke to experts to know what you should (or shouldn’t) do, to ensure you’re around for a long time.

For starters, experts say that it is important to go to the doctor regularly. It’s a great way to make sure you’re healthy and prevent future problems. If you do this at least once a year, you will create a relationship with the doctor, so he will be able to tell when something is wrong.

exercise is another habit that will help you stay healthy. It is a way to prevent problems such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension and cardiovascular disease. In addition, exercise is a way to preserve good cognitive functioning, preventing diseases such as Alzheimer’s, for example.

Have a healthy Body Mass Index (BMI) is also important. Since, according to a study published in 2018, quoted by CNN, it can increase your average life expectancy by a decade, reducing the risk of suffering from cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Make a balanced diet it’s essential. It might be a good idea, for example, to eat more plant-based foods, they have a lot of antioxidants, which help to slow down aging. So replace red and processed meats with fruits, vegetables and legumes.

In addition to physical health, must be mindful of the mind, cannot neglect it. Anxiety and stress, for example, can influence blood pressure levels. Try taking a short walk every day to calm down, relax and breathe, or start meditating, it will help you regulate your emotions and make you more resilient.

Sleep at least eight hours, daily, is also essential. Those who sleep less can start to have very high blood pressure and sugar levels or suffer from anxiety.

Furthermore, according to a study published in 2020, cut out alcoholic beverages significantly reduces the risk of suffering from diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer. Smoking is a habit you should quit if you want to live longer. It is related to several types of cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

When it comes to happiness, the most important thing is build lasting relationships, something that will significantly reduce stress. People who are surrounded by family or friends live longer, CNN reports, adding that they generally avoid illnesses such as depression.

