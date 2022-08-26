Health confirms three cases in adolescents in the DF

posted on 08/25/2022 17:47



(credit: Freepik/Reproduction)

The Federal District confirmed 12 more positive cases for monkeypox this Thursday (25/8), adding up to 170 diagnoses since the beginning of monitoring – as of July 8. Of this total, 163 are male and seven are female.

According to the Department of Health (SES-DF), three cases were confirmed among people who are 11 to 19 years old. Through a note, the folder clarified that one of the patients is 16 years old, the other 17, and the third victim 18.

In addition, the latest update from the secretariat concluded that the age group that has the highest number of infected is between 30 and 39 years old, with 79 victims. The bulletin also clarifies that 187 cases are under investigation, and another 282 were discarded after laboratory analysis.

Regarding the monitoring carried out in the Administrative Regions of the DF, the Mail listed the five most affected cities: Plano Piloto (32), Águas Claras (25), Samambaia (16), Ceilândia (14) and Guará (13).

community transmission

Anyone with skin lesions such as spots or water blisters, with or without pus, should seek medical attention. People with occasional sexual partners and who have had contact with confirmed or suspected cases, in addition to those who have recently traveled to places with prevalence of diagnoses, should seek health facilities.

The disease is transmitted by contaminated surfaces, by direct contact with patient injuries, with body fluids or respiratory droplets, as well as by proximity, without the use of a mask, of infected individuals, even if they do not have skin wounds.

The average period for a cured person to stop transmitting the disease is three to four weeks after the skin lesions have completely healed.

main symptoms