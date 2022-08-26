Health will have a secretariat for philanthropic hospitals, says Alckmin

Former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), candidate for vice president of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), said that the Ministry of Health should create a secretary focused on the financing and management of Santas Casas and philanthropic hospitals.

“The Ministry of Health has to have a secretariat just to [hospitais] philanthropic. When we listen more, we err less. We are not going to do magic”said.

Alckmin spoke during the 30th National Congress of the Holy Houses and Philanthropic Hospitals, held in Brasília. According to him, there is a need to review the funding of the SUS (Unified Health System). According to the candidate, who is also a doctor, the lack of correction of the SUS reimbursement table makes it difficult to maintain these hospitals.

“We have to look for a solution to the financing issue. There is a serious fiscal crisis that will get worse next year. But to rule is to choose. We have to choose people’s lives, choose the SUS, those who need it most”, said.

Alckmin was applauded by the managers of Santas Casas for suggesting the two ideas, the secretariat and attention to SUS. He mentioned the Santas Casas SUStentáveis ​​program, which he created at the head of the São Paulo government.

The program divided hospitals into 3 categories:

Structuring and complex – they receive 70% more from the State than the amount paid by SUS;

Strategic, medium-sized hospitals – receive 40%;

Support hospitals, small – transfer of 10% more.

Alckmin was asked whether this model will be part of Lula’s government program. He said no, as it is a local model, not a national one.

“This model belongs to the State. It’s not the federal government. Of course, not all states have the financing condition to complement the table. But it’s an interesting model“, said.

He reinforced the need to review the funding model and praised the OSS (Social Health Organizations) model. And he said that São Paulo will be a reference.“One [organização] who have to review the salaries. Another model. We can discuss new models of global budgeting, of contracting, that involve results. Something more modern. And São Paulo should serve as an experience”said.

Asked about the profile of the Minister of Health in a possible Lula government, Alckmin said that it has to be someone with experience in the SUS, but said he did not have a defined name.

“For higher responsibilities, you have to have a minimum of experience. Otherwise the country pays the most expensive scholarship in the world. The guy learns, but it takes time”said.

Alckmin also said that an increase in the number of psychiatric problems in the population is expected, due to the increase in drug consumption. He said that improving this situation involves fighting crime and also treating addiction as a disease.

“We have to make a very tough fight against drugs and weapons. I advocate a major dialogue with neighboring countries. It’s treated like a disease. It is disease, like appendicitis. It’s not going out alone. A motivational attitude is part of the clinical picture. Need help. It is outpatient treatment, but sometimes you have to be hospitalized”said.

Finally, Alckmin stated that religion can also help in treatments. “Whoever believes in something else, can better overcome the adversities of life. Whatever the religionsaid.