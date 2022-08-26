Heineken sneakers come with beer on the sole







Los Angeles designer The Shoe Surgeon collaborated with Dutch beer brand Heineken to create the Heinekicks sneakers, which have transparent soles filled with beer.

The limited-edition sneakers were created to mark the launch of Heineken Silver beer. In total, 32 pairs of sneakers were made with transparent soles filled with the drink, allowing users to “walk on beer”.





The beer was injected into the sole using a surgical method so that the alcohol was securely trapped, while a clear tube running through the upper of the shoe is also filled with beer.

According to Heineken, the sole is designed to create a smooth walking experience that reflects the subtle flavor of the beer.

“Partnering with Heineken for their new beer was a fun challenge,” said Dominic Ciambrone, the designer’s real name. “We share a passion for innovation and pushing boundaries and created a design to represent that.”





“The shoe not only embodies the energy of Heineken Silver, it literally carries it,” he continued.

The custom shoes also include design elements inspired by the look of Heineken bottles. The exterior features red, green and silver colors, while the interior is red.

The tongue of the shoe includes a removable metal bottle opener, which allows users to enjoy a drink “whenever the occasion arises”.





“Heineken has always been passionate about brewing innovation that aligns with the culture and taste profile of consumers,” said Rajeev Sathyesh, Heineken Brand Director.

“Heineken Silver does just that, with a smooth, perfectly balanced flavor profile that suits today’s more informal social occasions,” he continued. “To be able to represent this through an exclusive collaboration with The Shoe Surgeon is a fantastic project and a great manifestation of Heineken Silver’s purpose.”

Ciambrone is known for creating unusual sneakers and his clients include musicians LeBron James, DJ Khaled and Drake.

