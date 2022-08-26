‘House of the Dragon’: Discover the family tree between Rhaenyra and Daenerys Targaryen

Because of her claim to the Iron Throne, Daenerys Targaryen was one of the main characters in ‘Game of Thrones’being the rightful heir of King Aerys II.

Also known as The Mad King, Aerys was murdered by Jamie Lannister, becoming the 17th and final member of House Targaryen to sit on the Iron Throne before his daughter’s accession.

Now that ‘The Dragon’s House‘ premiered, House Targaryen returned to the spotlight, and one of the plot’s standout characters is Rhaenyra, daughter of Viserys I.

And of course the public is curious to know how closely related Rhaenyra and Daenerys are.

As the spinoff makes clear, the plot is set 172 years before the birth of Khaleesi, making the characters very distantly related.

Enjoy watching:

According to the family tree available on the saga’s official fan site, they are separated by seven generations of Targaryens.

Rhaenyra had six children, and the house’s lineage continued through one of them, Viserys II, father of Aegon IV and Naerys, who conceived a son named Daeron II.

Daeron avoided incestuous relationships, as is customary among the Taragaryens, and married Myriah Martell, who gave birth to Maekar I.

That’s where the relationship between Rhaenyra and Daenerys begins to tighten, as Maekar I is the ‘Game of Thrones’ character’s great-great-grandfather.

After him came Aegon V and Jaehaerys II, Daenerys’s great-grandfather and grandfather, respectively.

Jaehaerys II was the father of Aerys II, who in turn is the father of Daenerys… From there, the character’s trajectory is explored in the events of ‘game of Thrones‘.

So, did you like to know a little more about the ancestry of the legitimate heir to the Iron Throne?

Remembering that the HBO Max released a promotional trailer preparing audiences for the upcoming episodes of ‘The Dragon’s House‘.

Check out:

The story is set 200 years before of events in ‘game of Thrones‘ and follows Daenerys’ ancestors as House Targaryen collapses. The plot is based on the novel ‘Fire & Blood’in George RR Martinwho also enters as a creator alongside Ryan J. Condal.

The cast has Olivia Cookewho will play Alicent Hightower, the beautiful daughter of the Hand of the King; Emma D’Arcy will be Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Viserys’ eldest daughter; Matt Smith he will be Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother of the King; Paddy Considine it will be King Viserys; Fabien Frankel it will be Ser Criston Cole, member of King Viserys I Targaryen’s guard; Rhys Ifans it will be Otto Hightower, Hand of the King; Steve Toussaint it will be Lord Corlys Velaryon, the Sea Serpent; Eve Best it will be Princess Rhaenys Velaryon; Sonoya Mizuno it will be Mysaria, one of the most trusted (and most unlikely) allies of Prince Daemon Targaryen, heir to the throne; and Graham McTavish on an undisclosed role; and Milly Alcock and Emily Carey will be the young Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, respectively.

Don’t forget to watch: