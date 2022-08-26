how are IPCA+ bonds in a deflation scenario – Investments – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

With the downward trend in inflation seen in recent months, investors may be wondering how the yield on IPCA-indexed bonds is

But, according to experts, there is no need to worry for now.

The market does not believe that deflation will last several months and, even if it continues to give way, the IPCA Treasury has characteristics that make the allocation worthwhile.

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released this Wednesday (24) a deflation of 0.73% in the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) referring to the month of August – the lowest rate of the historical series started in November 1991. In July, the preview of the inflation The country’s official record had already registered the beginning of a slowdown, advancing only 0.13%.

Read too

Faced with this downward trend, many investors may be wondering how is the yield on inflation-linked bonds and whether the current scenario would mean a loss for assets that until recently were very attractive.

A good example is NTN-Bs – or IPCA+ Treasury – which may lose part of the profitability, since their income is linked to the average inflation during the period of application. But, according to experts, there is no need to worry for now.

There are two reasons for this assessment. The market does not believe that inflation will remain low for a long time, since the movements felt in July and August are a reflection of specific government incentives, such as the reduction of ICMS on fuel and electricity prices.

“The deflationary scenario we have today is one-off and the market is already working with the possibility of a return to inflation in September. As the component that depreciates the yield of bonds is temporary, I would not worry about this issue at this point”, explains Ricardo Jorge, fixed income specialist and partner at Quantzed, an analysis house and technology and education company for investors.

Also understand if deflation will make paper FIIs pay less dividends

But, even if the scenario moves towards continued deflation, bonds fixed income indexed to the IPCA are still good options for the investment portfolio. As they are hybrid securities, with a part fixed in inflation and the other fixed at the time of application, the IPCA+ Treasury always guarantees real interest; that is, income always higher than the inflation of the period.

“By definition, the primary function of an inflation-linked bond is to protect yields. At the end of the day, what really matters is the real rate, and this is usually achieved by bonds indexed to the IPCA and not the CDI”, points out Renato Lázaro Ramos, managing partner of fixed income at Empírica.

The expert explains that, as the investor’s vision must always be medium and long term, one or two months of deflation are not a reason to make any changes in the portfolio. Longer maturities are even those that offer greater profitability for NTN-Bs. “Looking from 2026 onwards, virtually all NTNBs are projecting a 5.8% real interest coupon. There is no reason to change the call because of recent movements in inflation”, says Ramos.

other options

Even though IPCA+ bonds remain attractive, the moment also favors other fixed income options that, with the Selic at 13.75% per year, it has become the darling of investors. This is even the recommendation of many specialists, such as Marco Caruso, Chief Economist at Banco Original.

See the best fixed income investments at the current interest rate.

The recommendations vary according to the desired maturity and the risk appetite of the investor. A diversified portfolio can have a portion in IPCA+, due to the “guarantee of real gains over time”, and another in post and fixed rate bonds, explains Idean Alves, partner and head of the trading desk at Ação Brasil Investimentos.

“Towards the end of the cycle of high interest rates, fixed rate bonds should prove to be quite advantageous, not only today, but for the next three years, which should also appreciate in value, and pay rates above 14% per year on average”, he highlights. Alves.

These options, however, have a higher risk as they are subject to market markings if the investor needs to leave the application before the expiration date.

Therefore, the preference of Paula Bento, investment advisor at HCI Invest, is still floating rates. “Today, in terms of profitability, we prefer to allocate to post-fixed. But we will always have a structural allocation in inflation, in more elongated bonds, as a form of protection,” she says.

Our editors indicate these contents for you to invest even better